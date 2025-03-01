Washington Post Expert Admits Zelenskyy Made Critical Diplomatic Error

Matt Margolis | 9:39 AM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

In a heated discussion on “Laura Coates Live” on CNN, political commentator Scott Jennings sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arguing that his approach to U.S. relations was unnecessarily difficult. Jennings asserted that Zelenskyy’s actions and attitude had complicated efforts to secure continued American support.

Advertisement

“I keep hearing about apologies,” Coates began the discussion, “and perhaps maybe it sounds nice in theory, but the idea—does President Trump actually need an apology from President Zelenskyy to either, A, move forward in his negotiations, or to objectively view how the U.S. should appropriately deal with them?”

“I don't know if he needs an apology,” Jennings said. “He needs Zelenskyy to recognize the position that he's in.”

Jennings accurately framed the U.S. as Ukraine’s primary benefactor and the country’s best hope for ending the conflict and rebuilding. “We're their patron. We're their best hope for the killing to stop and for them to emerge from this sovereign and prosperous. And we're also their best hope as a business partner,” he emphasized.

Related: Well, Zelenskyy’s Interview With Bret Baier Was... Interesting...

According to Jennings, Zelenskyy’s actions during a crucial meeting with U.S. officials were needlessly provocative. “All Zelenskyy had to do today was put on a tie, show up, smile, say thank you, sign the papers, and have lunch. That's it. And he couldn't do that,” Jennings said, highlighting what he described as the Ukrainian leader’s failure to maintain diplomatic decorum. “And this followed ten days of being difficult in private and now one day of being stupid in public.”

Advertisement

While Coates pushed back on Jennings’ criticism of Zelenskyy’s wardrobe, calling it a “ridiculous notion,” Jennings doubled down on his broader point. “This did not have to go down this way,” he said, stressing that Zelenskyy’s approach was making negotiations harder than necessary. “However you feel about why it started, why it's going on, who's right and who's wrong, we can help them in this and come out okay on the other side, and he's making it hard.”

But the most unexpected moment was when Josh Rogin, the Washington Post’s lead global security analyst, agreed with Jennings' assessment. “Laura, I can't believe I'm about to say this, but I actually agree with Scott. And everything that he said was basically right,” Rogin admitted. “I know I'm going to get killed on social media for admitting that, but so be it.”

Rogin argued that regardless of whether Zelenskyy was baited into an adversarial stance, he should have navigated the situation differently. “Zelenskyy took the bait, okay? And he shouldn't have,” Rogin said. “He made a mistake because as bizarre and horrible as it is that matters of life and death are decided now on the basis of whether or not President Trump likes you... that's where we are.”

Advertisement

For our VIPs: Trump Wants Peace, and Trust Me, He'll Get It

He further noted that Zelenskyy had been warned in advance to keep the meeting focused and constructive. “People told him that going in. Just get through the meeting and reestablish U.S.-Ukrainian relations on a strong footing,” Rogin said.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Recommended

The EU Tells America ‘You’re Fired!’: The Free World Needs a New Leader Scott Pinsker
Rubio Gives Masterclass on CNN on Why Zelenskyy Should Apologize Matt Margolis
Dems Fight for Fentanyl Lincoln Brown
Well, Zelenskyy’s Interview With Bret Baier Was... Interesting... Matt Margolis
The Absolute State of the New Fourth Estate! Ben Bartee
Here's What Happened After Zelenskyy Got Schooled in the Oval Office Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump Wants Peace, and Trust Me, He'll Get It
The Absolute State of the New Fourth Estate!
Florida Man Friday: He Made Himself a Freelance ICE Agent
Advertisement