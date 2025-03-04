Senate Democrats Suffer Humiliating Messaging Disaster

This week, European leaders were caught astroturfing their support for Zelenskyy after his humiliating Oval Office meeting ended with Trump kicking him out of the White House. Scrambling to craft their own so-called peace plan now that Trump has cut off the blank checks, they gathered in London for an emergency summit. But it was all for show. Within hours, they flooded social media with identical, prepackaged messages of “solidarity” for Zelenskyy. At least five top officials couldn’t even bother to write their own words, instead copy-pasting the same canned message. It was bad.

Advertisement

I guess Democrats here at home didn’t get the memo that it’s really easy to get caught astroturfing these days. On Tuesday, ahead of Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, several U.S. senators were caught posting videos attacking Trump, in which they read from the exact same script and used the exact same clip of the president.

The videos each open with Trump saying, during the 2024 presidential campaign, “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

Then, each Democrat reads the identical words:

“S**t that ain't true. That's what you just heard. Since day one of Donald Trump's presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. The cost of groceries, gas, housing — yeah, even eggs — is getting higher,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren says in her video.

In Schumer’s video, he adds “of essentials” after eggs. In Booker’s video, he added “rent” after housing.

I guess they thought we wouldn't notice what they were if they made tiny tweaks to the script. Perhaps they were hoping for an Oscar nomination?

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you. Instead, he's pardoned violent criminals who beat police officers on January 6th,” Warren’s video continued. “He's letting Elon Musk take a chainsaw, literally, to government programs that people need and giving him access to Americans' most sensitive data, like Social Security numbers and tax returns and medical records.”

Advertisement

Her script continued:

He has fired thousands of essential government workers, people literally working to make government more efficient. He's frozen federal funding for vital programs: cancer research, veterans' services, education programs, payments to family farmers, and more. Why? Trump, Musk, and Republicans are taking away vital services from you so they can fund tax breaks for billionaires like them. The Republican plan is simple. Families lose while billionaires win, and that is the truth.

Now watch all three videos at the same time:

The Democrats are out in full propaganda mode ahead of Trump’s speech tonight.



Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Chuck Schumer all read from the same exact script about how bad Trump is.



This perfectly encapsulates how the left coordinates their narratives. There is zero… pic.twitter.com/WVoxxpIthN — Media Lies (@MediasLies) March 4, 2025

And it’s not just these three. A quick search on X reveals even more senators doing the same thing.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.):

Sh*t That Ain't True: Trump promised to lower prices on day one, but costs have only gone up. pic.twitter.com/9rFXxdjl1Y — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) March 4, 2025

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.):

Sh*t That Ain't True: Trump promised to lower prices on day one, but costs have only gone up. pic.twitter.com/BcVC6y5RZV — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 4, 2025

Advertisement

Related: A Democrat Congresswoman Said Something Really Racist About Elon Musk

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.):

Sh*t That Ain’t True: Trump’s promise to lower prices on day one. In fact, costs are only going up. pic.twitter.com/9A1KpD1zSI — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 4, 2025

And on it goes. I’m not going to keep looking because it's clear that most, if not all, of the Senate Democrats decided to join in on the astroturf campaign. Who thought this was a good idea? Did they really think we wouldn’t notice? Do they realize how silly this makes them look?