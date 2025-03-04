A Democrat Congresswoman Said Something Really Racist About Elon Musk

The Democrats have been showing us who they really are lately, and believe it or not, this time it’s not Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) who has made a fool out of herself with her unhinged rhetoric. It’s Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.)

Velázquez decided Monday would be a good day to unleash a racist tirade against the world's most successful African-American entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

Standing outside the HUD Department, Velázquez unleashed this stunning rant: "It was interesting yesterday; I was watching a video of an interview of Elon Musk with someone where he said that the Italians should stay in Italy and the Chinese should stay in China. My question to Elon Musk is, 'What the hell are you doing here in America?'"

She then delivered her punchline: "Go back to South Africa."

Democrat Rep. Nydia Velazquez: “My question to Elon Musk: What the hell are you doing here in America? Go back to South Africa!" pic.twitter.com/psg9bbdjTy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 3, 2025

There's just one tiny problem with Velázquez's entire premise: Musk never made those statements about Italians or Chinese people. The claim has been thoroughly debunked, even by left-wing fact-checkers. How exactly did Velázquez watch a video of something that never happened?

It must be right next to the evidence of Trump colluding with Russia that Adam Schiff claims to have seen.

Seriously, though, when was the last time a Democrat told an immigrant to go back to their country? They refuse to deport even illegal immigrant murderers and rapists, yet Velázquez is demanding that Musk — a white immigrant and a successful entrepreneur — leave America. Is that racism or xenophobia? Either way, it’s undeniable hypocrisy and blatant bigotry.

Isn’t it odd how there’s no widespread outrage over this? I suppose we’re just meant to be impressed that Velázquez finally found an immigrant she doesn’t like. Think about it: when a Democrat tells a successful immigrant who has created thousands of American jobs and revolutionized entire industries to “go back” to his country, the media shrugs. But if a Republican had said the exact same thing? It would be a national scandal.

This isn't Velázquez's first rodeo when it comes to unhinged criticism. She's previously accused President Trump of "preying upon the most vulnerable" in society and has labeled Musk a "shadow President" with inappropriate access to government systems.

The White House Rapid Response team rightfully called Velázquez's comments "completely unhinged," but don't expect the mainstream media to hold her accountable the way they would a Republican.

This is today’s Democrat Party in a nutshell: they claim to champion immigrants, but their actions tell a different story. They demand that successful, law-abiding immigrants who came here legally leave the country while fiercely defending rapists and murderers who broke in illegally, insisting they have every right to stay and live off American taxpayers. The hypocrisy couldn’t be more obvious.

I have just one question for Rep. Velázquez: when can we expect your apology to this successful African-American entrepreneur who has done more for America than you ever will?

Don't hold your breath, folks.