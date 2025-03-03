Zelenskyy All But Admits His Goal Isn't Peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy just showed his true colors, folks. While thousands die in his country's seemingly endless war with Russia, Ukraine's president made it crystal clear that a peace deal "is still very, very far away."

Translation: He wants America's blank checks to keep flowing indefinitely.

Is anyone surprised? I'm certainly not. Since day one of this conflict, Zelenskyy has been strutting around Western capitals with his hand out, demanding billions upon billions of our tax dollars while offering zero accountability for how that money is spent. And now, despite President Trump's repeated calls for ending this disaster, Zelenskyy is digging in his heels.

"I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it's more than an occasional relationship," Zelenskyy smugly declared before departing London. The arrogance is stunning. He's essentially telling Trump that America will continue funding his war regardless of what our democratically elected president thinks.

“I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep aid flowing, Zelenskyy said at a briefing before leaving London.

Those are the receipts, folks. Zelenskyy is out there saying, “Show me the money,” instead of “Show me the peace.”

Let’s be honest here. Ukraine's army can't hold back Russian forces, yet Zelenskyy isn’t looking for a way to end the war. Why? Because as long as Western money keeps flowing, he has no incentive to make peace. It's warfare welfare, plain and simple.

President Trump called him out perfectly: "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing,” he continued. “And, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Trump hit the nail on the head. This isn't about defending democracy anymore—it's about keeping the gravy train running.

Yet, ironically, according to the Associated Press, European leaders are “suspicious of Trump’s motives and strategy.”

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s likely next leader after the recent election, said Monday that he didn’t think last Friday’s Oval Office blow-up was spontaneous. He said that he had watched the scene repeatedly. “My assessment is that it wasn’t a spontaneous reaction to interventions by Zelenskyy, but apparently an induced escalation in this meeting in the Oval Office,” Merz said. He said that he was “somewhat astonished by the mutual tone,” but there has been “a certain continuity to what we are seeing from Washington at the moment” in recent weeks. “I would advocate for us preparing to have to do a great, great deal more for our own security in the coming years and decades,” he said. Even so, Merz said that he wanted to keep the trans-Atlantic relationship alive.

Americans elected Trump to put America first, not Ukraine. It's about time someone in Washington remembered that.