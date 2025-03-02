Joe Biden Lost His Temper with Zelenskyy in 2022... Can You Guess Why?

The mainstream media and their Democrat puppets were practically foaming at the mouth this weekend after President Trump and VP Vance had a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday.

Advertisement

Once again, however, their faux outrage has been exposed as disingenuous since a similar moment between then-President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy occurred back in 2022.

Isn't it funny how quickly the left forgets their own history?

The media breathlessly accused Trump of "setting up" Zelenskyy and being "disrespectful" to our ally over his perceived ingratitude. Turns out, Biden had his own issues with Zelenskyy’s lack of gratitude back in 2022.

According to an NBC News report from October 2022, Biden lost his temper with Zelenskyy months earlier in a phone call when Zelenskyy asked for even more aid.

“It’s become routine since Russia invaded Ukraine: President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak by phone whenever the U.S. announces a new package of military assistance for Kyiv,” the report began. “But a phone call between the two leaders in June played out differently from previous ones, according to four people familiar with the call.”

Biden had barely finished telling Zelenskyy he’d just greenlighted another $1 billion in U.S. military assistance for Ukraine when Zelenskyy started listing all the additional help he needed and wasn’t getting. Biden lost his temper, the people familiar with the call said. The American people were being quite generous, and his administration and the U.S. military were working hard to help Ukraine, he said, raising his voice, and Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude.

Advertisement

Sound familiar? It should. Why? Because Trump and Vance essentially made the same point during Friday's confrontation.

During the meeting, Vice President JD Vance directly asked Zelenskyy, "Have you ever said 'thank you' once?" President Trump followed up by telling the Ukrainian leader, "You have to be thankful."

Zelenskyy claimed he had expressed gratitude numerous times, but the tension continued to escalate until Trump asked him to leave the Oval Office.

The hypocrisy from the left is truly astounding. When Biden demands gratitude from Zelenskyy, it's just tough diplomacy. When Trump does the same thing, it's an international incident requiring round-the-clock coverage and accusations of "sabotaging" and disrespecting our allies.

Related: A Liberal Reporter Destroyed the Left's Narrative About Zelensky's Meeting with Trump



I don’t have to remind you that for nearly three years, American taxpayers have poured countless billions into Ukraine with little oversight and no clear endgame. Is it really too much to ask that Zelenskyy acknowledge this enormous sacrifice instead of constantly returning with his hand out for more? Clearly, his lack of gratitude and perpetual insistence on getting even more has been a problem from the very beginning. Yet, the Democrats and their media enablers have spent years portraying any questioning of unlimited Ukraine funding as tantamount to treason. Yet Biden himself clearly had his own concerns about Zelenskyy's greediness and lack of gratitude—the same concerns they're now attacking Trump for expressing.

Advertisement

This latest controversy perfectly highlights the left's selective outrage machine and their desperate attempts to undermine the Trump-Vance administration at every turn. The American people voted for an administration that would put America first and demand accountability from our allies.