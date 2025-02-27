The Democratic Party's Implosion Is Worse Than You Think

Matt Margolis | 9:51 AM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If you thought Democrats were merely in a rough patch following Trump's triumphant return to the White House, think again. They're not just struggling: they're completely imploding, and the evidence is overwhelming.

But you don’t have to take my word for it.

The Washington Post's Dan Balz recently laid bare the structural catastrophe facing Democrats, and it's far worse than liberal pundits want to admit. This isn't some temporary setback that a few focus groups and rebranding efforts can fix. We're witnessing the complete collapse of the Democrats' electoral strategy.

Balz, speaking at a Harvard Kennedy School forum on Feb. 5, painted a grim picture for the left that confirms what conservatives have been saying for years. The Democratic Party has abandoned its working-class roots to become the party of coastal elites and college professors.

The numbers don't lie. Trump dominated among voters without college degrees, capturing a whopping 56% of this demographic. Meanwhile, Harris won the champagne-sipping, six-figure crowd — becoming the first Democrat in modern history to win that group while losing the working class.

Remember when Democrats claimed to be the party of the little guy? That facade has completely crumbled. Trump is now the first Republican since the Clinton era to win households earning under $50,000. Let that sink in.

The electoral map looks absolutely devastating for Democrats. Balz pointed out that “Donald Trump has won 25 states in the past three elections in those 25 states. The Republicans have 22 governors, 24 state legislatures, and all 50 senators.” This isn't just an inconvenient truth—it's an existential crisis for the Democratic Party.

Of course, one could easily point out that the Democrats have been in this position before. It seems every presidential election gives us the usual stories about whether this is the “end of the Democratic Party” or the “end of the Republican Party” in the wake of the outcome. But, there’s something different about the situation the Democrats are in today.

“The Democrats have a problem winning in enough places to be able to really be a majority party, and particularly to have consistent hopes of winning the Senate," Balz explained. "…we know that the college/non-college split in the country is in many ways the basic fault line now,” he said. “About 40% —maybe slightly less — of the voting-age population has college degrees. Kamala Harris got about 55 or 56% of that vote. The rest of the population, without college degrees — Trump got 56% of that vote. That is a problem that the Democrats haven’t solved.”

If you consider the reality that 2020 was an aberration, which I'm sure you do, the demographics Democrats have typically relied on to win elections don’t have the numbers the party needs to win anymore. Personally, I think if Democrats shifted their focus to actual issues instead of being the party of abortion and transgenderism, they’d be able to win again, but I’m not yet convinced they have it in them. Just look at their opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies and cutting waste from the federal government. 

Balz concludes that Democrats need the kind of soul-searching they underwent during the Reagan era. But this time, it might be too late. The party has drifted so far from mainstream America that even a decent midterm showing in 2026 — if they could somehow pull that off — wouldn't solve their fundamental problems.

The Democrats have squandered their reputation as the party of the working class to become the party of the privileged elite. And American voters have noticed. 

