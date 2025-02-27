Epstein Files Are About to Rock D.C. Elites, Prosecutions Are Coming

The long-anticipated Jeffrey Epstein files are finally about to see the light of day, and from what I'm hearing, they're going to make some powerful people extremely uncomfortable. Attorney General Pam Bondi already warned us on Wednesday that the horrifying scale of Epstein's operation included over 250 victims — which is far worse than we previously knew — and indicated the release of the Epstein files would begin the next day.

During a revealing interview with Piers Morgan on Thursday, White House counselor Alina Habba confirmed the imminent release, saying, "I believe it will be today. I saw Pam and [FBI Director Kash Patel] in the White House just before coming on your show. And I can tell you that I haven't been privy to it yet, but I know it is coming out."

The significance of these documents can't be overstated. For years, Epstein's elite network has remained partially shielded despite the conviction of his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. That's about to change dramatically.

"We have flight logs, we have information, names that will come out," Habba told Morgan.

“Is it going to be shocking?” he asked.

"I don't see how it's not shocking that there were so many individuals that were hidden and kept secret and not been held accountable," Habba replied.

What makes this release particularly explosive is that, as Morgan noted, "only one person so far has actually gone to prison over that whole scandal," and that is Maxwell herself. Not a single man has been imprisoned despite the vast scale of victims and testimonies. When asked if these files would lead to criminal prosecutions, Habba didn't hesitate: "Absolutely."

"I think it would be negligent for us not to," she continued. "You have to hold individuals who are indeed rapists accountable. We have to have them tried, in my opinion, and I do believe in that."

The Trump administration is making good on its promise to expose the swamp, and in this case, the swamp appears to be teeming with predators who've hidden behind wealth and connections. As Habba said, "To hide lists, to protect political friends, all of that. We don't have time for that."

The files are expected to include flight logs to Epstein's infamous island and the names of powerful people connected to his sex trafficking operation. According to previous reports, the release may reveal high-profile names linked to Epstein beyond what was disclosed in earlier document dumps.

The American people deserve accountability after years of investigations that never seemed to reach a conclusion. As Habba noted, "We take it halfway, we don't take it home. And I really believe that now with Kash and Pam, there will be accountability."

Watch for the media to either bury this story or spin it, depending on which elites get exposed. But one thing's certain: As Habba said, the days of "hiding lists" and "protecting political friends" from the consequences of associating with a sex trafficker are coming to an end.