Elon Musk Has ‘Cracked the Code’ on Government Secrecy

As you know, the media is still trying to drive a wedge between Donald Trump and Elon Musk in an attempt to undermine not only Trump’s second term but also Musk’s efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is saving taxpayers billions of dollars targeting wasteful spending.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social that while Musk is “doing a great job,” he’d like to see him “get more aggressive” because “we have a country to save.”

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE,” Trump wrote (all caps in the original). “REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!”

We may see more aggressive efforts very, very soon. On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson declared that Elon Musk has “cracked the code” in exposing the federal government’s hidden activities and suggested that his efforts could revolutionize government transparency.

“The problem is, for decades, as we know, we haven’t been able to do that job well, because even though we requested the data and requested the insight, it was hidden,” Johnson explained. “How many of you know that bureaucracy was not forthcoming? Right? They’re not transparent. That’s the whole point. That’s the problem. That’s the Deep State we talk about.”

“So they were hiding from Congress. We didn’t know that USAID was funding drag shows in Peru or whatever, you know, transgender operas in Colombia or whatever. You know, it’s madness. But Elon has cracked the code. He is now inside the agencies,” Johnson continued. “He’s created these algorithms that are constantly crawling through the data. And as he told me in his office, the data doesn’t lie.”

Johnson argued that for decades, Congress has struggled to conduct proper oversight because the federal bureaucracy has actively concealed information.

As an example, Johnson pointed to U.S. tax dollars funding questionable programs overseas.

“We didn’t know that USAID was funding drag shows in Peru or whatever, you know, transgender operas in Colombia or whatever,” he said. “You know, it’s madness.”

Now, with Musk’s data-driven approach, Johnson sees an opportunity to uncover the truth and hold the government accountable.

“We’re going to be able to get the information. We’re going to be able to transform the way the federal government works at the end of this,” he said. “And that is a very exciting prospect. It is truly a revolutionary moment for the nation.”

BREAKING: House Speaker Mike Johnson just said that Elon Musk is "inside" the federal agencies with new algorithms crawling through spending transactions.



Tech bros are going to save our budget.



JOHNSON: “Elon has cracked the code. He is now inside the agencies, he's created… pic.twitter.com/Tru5fTdN7l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2025

Indeed it is. According to the U.S. Debt Clock, DOGE has already saved taxpayers over $132 billion. There is a proposal to return some of those savings to the taxpayers. Last week Musk endorsed an intriguing proposal from James Fishback, CEO of Azoria, called the “DOGE Dividend.” The idea involves using $2 trillion in projected savings from DOGE to issue $5,000 tax refund checks to nearly 79 million American families. Fishback argues this would not only compensate taxpayers for government waste but also help rebuild trust in government accountability.

Musk was so taken with the idea that he said he’d bring it up with President Trump. And Trump later indicated that he’s seriously considering the proposal. He outlined a potential plan to allocate 20% of DOGE savings directly to Americans and another 20% toward paying down the national debt.

Trump framed the initiative as a step toward fiscal responsibility and emphasized the need to reduce debt while ensuring taxpayers benefit from government savings. He echoed Musk’s sentiment that effective leadership requires intelligence, hard work, and, above all, genuine concern for the American people.