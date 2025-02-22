President Trump Criticizes Elon Musk

The mainstream media has been desperately trying to push any narrative that it can to undermine the new Trump administration, and, of course to drive a wedge between him and Elon Musk.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press, apropos of nothing, questioned just how long there positive relationship would last.

“It’s been a burning political question for weeks: How long will President Donald Trump — who doesn’t like sharing the spotlight — be able to do just that with Elon Musk, a billionaire also overly fond of attention?” the AP openly wondered this week.

In a joint Fox News Channel interview that aired Tuesday, both insisted they like each other a lot and would stick with their arrangement despite what Trump said were attempts by the media to “drive us apart.” At times, Trump sat back as Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity heaped praise on Musk in an attempt to counteract a Democratic narrative that he’s a callous and unelected force out to destroy the government and upend civil society through sweeping cuts being imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency. There were also moments when Trump and Musk were all but finishing each other’s sentences, as if they were part of a buddy comedy and not the president and his most powerful aide.

The article then went into detail explaining why their relationship "may not last.”

Trump and Musk say they won’t turn on each other. But those closest to Trump often end up as his fiercest critics. His former vice president, Mike Pence, said Trump endangered his family in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and attempted to bully him into violating the Constitution. His former attorney general, Bill Barr, refuted Trump’s falsehoods about widespread fraud in the 2020 election and has since said he “shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.” Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer who testified against him in a hush money case, told a House committee in 2019, “People that follow Mr. Trump, as I did blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences that I’m suffering.” More recently, Trump shrugged off potential security risks while ending Secret Service protection for former top officials in his first administration, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Fair enough, I suppose. The article also noted that Trump has “shown repeatedly that he doesn’t like being overshadowed, even hinting at such where Musk is concerned.”

Don’t you get the impression that the media is still trying desperately to drive a wedge between them? Something tells me it won’t stop, either.

And then on Saturday, Trump finally criticized Musk.

It’s true. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he’d like to see Musk “get more aggressive.”

ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!

See that? He thinks Musk isn’t working hard enough! Liberal media, do your thing!

Okay, so it’s not exactly the harshest criticism in the world. Nor was it when, earlier this week, Trump made a similarly backhanded criticism of Musk.

“He’s a seriously high IQ individual,” Trump said in Miami. “He’s got his faults also, I’ll tell you that. But not too many of them.”