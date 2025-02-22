Conservative Actor Worried He Won’t Get the Call to Join ‘Goonies 2’

According to a report from Fox News Digital, fans of the original “Goonies” film “were thrilled this week when new reports seemed to confirm a sequel was now squarely in the works, with Steven Spielberg at the helm as producer.” Personally, I think they should leave it alone, as there’s no way that this decades-later sequel could possibly be any good compared to the original.

Advertisement

That being said, conservative-leaning actor Robert Davi, who played Jake Fratelli in the original movie, would like to be a part of it, but is worried he won’t get the option because of his conservative views. He has been one of a really small number of outspoken conservatives in Hollywood.

"We shall see," he told Fox News Digital. "We shall see if they revive Jake Fratelli, or the Fratelli brothers in some way. I hope. I would love to be part of it because it's such an iconic film that people all over the world still reach out to me on 'Goonies.' It's interesting. It's become beyond cult status, I think."

Fans of the film still come up to him today, he said, before worrying how his conservatism could work against him in the future of the franchise. "And the funny part about it is Dick Donner, the director, originally said when we did the film, he told me, he says, ‘This is going to be like the modern day ’Wizard of Oz,'" Davi added. "And it's become that for many, many people. And I get multiple generational families that come up to me and tell me how much they love 'Goonies' and how much they love Jake Fratelli because they put the singing in there. So I do hope I'm part of it. I hope that they don't hold my politics against me and keep me from that project." Davi explained that not getting the call was a concern because it had happened before. "I'm concerned about it, yes," he said. "Because it's happened on other issues, other projects. And it's just, you know, I believe in free speech and not being politically correct all the time." Fox News Digital has reached out to Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment for comment.

Advertisement

Davi told Fox Digital he has been a proud supporter of President Donald Trump since the former president first launched his political career.

“I’ve written about it since 2015, since the day he announced—I was pro-Trump,” Davi said.

Recommended: Kash Patel Is Already Making Huge Changes at the FBI

He remains a vocal advocate for Trump today, praising the former president’s recent appointment of special ambassadors to Hollywood: Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone.

Davi, who said he is friendly with all three actors, welcomed the appointments.

"And I think it's a terrific thing to have a committee," Davi said. "I also was frustrated for my own selfish reasons, of course, because I had wanted something like that. And I had mentioned it to some of the administration or in the campaign, to have a committee in Hollywood. Now, what the president has said is to bring back business, too, because we're losing so much business in Hollywood, which is true."

Davi said the political issues that drive most of his passion today are supporting Israel, bringing awareness to the war in Ukraine and, above all, calling for transparency and slashing government waste. Trump, he said, has especially mastered the last item, recently unveiling the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk at the helm. "Trump has been talking about getting under the hood for decades in terms of the waste that's happening in our government and around the world," Davi said. "And now we have someone that's saying, wait a second, how much better off will the American people be if we can cut out all this?" Warner Bros. has reportedly hired Potsy Ponciroli — a film director known for the film, ‘Old Henry,’ — to write the script for the "Goonies" sequel. Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment with Chris Columbus, while Lauren Shuler Donner will executive produce, according to Variety. The film is still waiting on a director.

Advertisement

I understand why Davi would be upset about not being asked, and that certainly speaks to a major problem in Hollywood, but something tells me “Goonies II” won’t any good anyway.