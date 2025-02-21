Stephen King Proves X Marks the Spot

Well, folks, it appears that the ever-dramatic Stephen King has resurfaced on X asking his followers, “Did you miss me?”

I’m baaaack! Did you miss me? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025

The answer is a resounding “You were gone?”

Stephen King was a big deal once, and he wrote a few decent books in his prime, but I never noticed—or cared—when he disappeared. I wasn’t following him, yet his posts still managed to show up in my feed. For a supposedly brilliant writer, his deranged rants about President Trump were anything but clever. His anti-Trump quips on X weren’t insightful or witty—just mindless hate.

Sure enough, just moments after announcing his return, King wasted no time in unleashing his typical anti-Trump rhetoric, declaring, “Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit! Goes double for Elon!”

Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit!

Goes double for Elon! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025

Seriously, you’d expect a lot more from someone with his reputation.

This kind of juvenile name-calling might titillate his hardcore fans, but let’s face it: this is not the pinnacle of thoughtful commentary. It’s ironic, to say the least, considering that shortly after the last election, he jumped ship from Twitter, claiming that “the atmosphere has just become too toxic.”

Really? I wonder why that is.

Seriously, that’s rich coming from someone whose tweets contribute to that very toxicity, and who immediately went right back to it.

But, there’s also something else hilarious about King’s return.

King announced he was leaving the platform back in November, shortly after Trump was reelected.

I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 14, 2024

As you can see, King directed his followers to Threads, Meta’s Twitter clone. Yet here we are, barely a few months later, and King is already back at X. I think it’s safe to say his time on Threads didn’t go as planned. He probably figured out that as much as he wants to hate X because of Elon Musk’s support of Donald Trump, X is where the people are.

King also pays for account verification, by the way.

King has a short story titled “Sometimes They Come Back.” Perhaps he should consider penning a sequel titled “They Always Come Back to X.” Why? Because it’s true. It seems that no matter what, when disgruntled leftists make a big thing about leaving X, they can’t manage to stay away for long. Why? Because those who thrive on the attention and outrage inevitably find their way back to this platform, more than willing to contribute to very toxicity they claim to detest.

While King might be back, I think he’ll find no one actually missed him. The same goes for fellow actor and director Rob Reiner, who bolted for Bluesky but has since gone MIA. Other leftist celebrities have threatened to leave X for alternative platforms, only to realize that their reach would diminish significantly. George Takei, for instance, seems to have come to grips with the reality that X is where the people actually are.