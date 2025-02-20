There May Be Something to the Obama Divorce Rumors

As PJ Media has previously reported, rumors that Barack and Michelle Obama are on the verge of a divorce have gained traction recently, driven by Michelle’s absence from key public events and a history of speculated marital tension. Earlier this year, Michelle missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, citing a “scheduling conflict” that was actually an extended vacation in Hawaii. She also opted out of attending Donald Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. These absences, along with the couple’s lack of joint public appearances for months, have fueled social media chatter and tabloid headlines. Some have pointed to Barack’s alleged personal indiscretions as a possible cause.

Attempts to quell the rumors haven’t been very successful. Last month, Barack posted an Instagram birthday tribute to Michelle, though some noted the photo choice was less than flattering, prompting mixed interpretations. Both later shared the same undated selfie of the two of them on Valentine’s Day. That seemed both coordinated and weak. I don’t think it convinced anyone that all is well in Obamaland.

The couple’s challenges extend beyond personal rumors, with fundraising woes for the Obama Presidential Center suggesting a dip in their broader influence. While no concrete evidence confirms a split, the combination of historical anecdotes, Michelle’s recent low profile, and public fascination keeps the divorce speculation alive, contrasting with the polished "fairy-tale marriage" image the Obamas have long projected.

Of course, these are just rumors, but according to a new report from RadarOnline.com, rumors of pending divorce are heating up in Hollywood.

Tongues have been furiously wagging in Tinseltown about Barack and Michelle Obama secretly divorcing – and the former first couple's rumored split is causing their famous friends to start privately picking sides, RadarOnline.com can reveal. And insiders tell us if the ex-president and his outspoken wife call it quits, there's more at risk than their entertainment empire and $70million fortune. "The level of rumor and speculation around the Obamas' marriage has hit a fever pitch," our source added. "It's been made worse by the fact that neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed it. "And because they have such deep and long-lasting ties to a whole array of Hollywood figures, people who know them and who are fond of them are bracing for bad news and scenario-planning for what comes next if they really do end their marriage. "Sure, somebody like Tyler Perry is going to be able to continue to maintain friendships with both of them. But further down the A-list pecking order, people are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it."

Honestly, I don’t care about the Obamas or the status of their marriage. But the rumors are amusing, especially when you consider how the media has for years hyped them as having a fairy tale marriage, and I am enjoying seeing that image begin to crack.

Some speculate that if the couple’s romance permanently falls apart — and their battle over Higher Ground Productions turns ugly — Hollywood’s elite may be forced to pick sides, aligning with their favorite Obama while shunning the other.

You gotta admit, that would be entertainment.

"Ellen DeGeneres has a famously close relationship with Michelle, who was on Ellen's now-defunct talk show multiple times, while Barack is well known to have authentic friendships with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and George Clooney," a source told Radar. "The part that gets tricky is if the hypothetical split becomes acrimonious. Nobody wants to get on either of the Obamas' enemies list – but you can't rule out the possibility of that happening. All of their Hollywood pals are very much in wait-and-see mode as the rumors continue to circulate."

“The Obamas are beyond the point where they need to do something publicly,” Radar’s source said, “like take a romantic vacation or kiss in public – to shut down all the rumors and speculation.”