Kamala Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency

Well, well, well, look who’s emerged from the smoldering ruins of a failed election and landed squarely in Hollywood’s eager embrace: none other than Kamala Harris, America’s least-loved vice president turned billion-dollar presidential flop. The Hollywood Reporter spilled that she’s signed with Creative Artists Agency, which is already scheming to book her speaking gigs and publishing deals as she scrambles to chart her post-term future.

“CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service,” the agency said in a statement.

That’s right: fresh off cackling her way through a campaign catastrophe, Kamala’s now banking on Tinseltown to keep her relevant. Desperate times, indeed. I’d hate to be a part of the team in charge of her career.

If the name Creative Artists Agency sounds familiar to you, it should. Joe Biden also signed with this agency earlier this month.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," said CAA co-chair Richard Lovett. "We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

You almost have to feel sorry for CAA. Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Regardless, grab your popcorn, patriots. Something tells me Kamala will wind up with a cameo on the next Marvel bomb that Disney produces before they figure out a winning strategy to save her political career from herself.

Anyone who has seen Kamala Harris in action knows she can’t talk her way out of a paper bag. Heck, her campaign went weeks without letting her sit for an interview because they knew she was such a disaster. And the times she did do interviews? Well… let’s just say they were dumpster fires.

Why on earth would CAA sign with Harris? According to THR, “CAA’s co-chiefs, Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, were among the industry’s prominent backers of Biden and Harris’ re-election bid.”

Ah, that explains it. That explains a lot, actually. It explains why CAA would sign Biden, too. Think about it: Joe Biden is a veritable walking corpse whose presidential legacy is in shambles. Even when he was in office, no one cared about him. Put him in a room with Barack Obama, and Biden would be the guy wandering aimlessly in the background while everyone else fawned over his former boss.

CAA may be a Hollywood talent agency, but their roster is full of washed-up Democrats striving for relevancy.

CAA, meanwhile, has built up its speakers bureau roster with politicos, including Sen. Joe Manchin, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, David Plouffe and many more, as it competes with major agency rivals UTA as well as WME, which owns the specialized Harry Walker Agency in the category.

The formal announcement of CAA’s deal with Harris comes just days before she is slated to accept her participation trophy for the 2024 presidential election at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 22.