Joe Biden's Student Debt Cancellation Scheme Is Officially Dead Now

Remember when the Supreme Court ruled that Joe Biden couldn’t unilaterally cancel student debt, and he decided he didn’t care and went about it anyway? Not only did he find ways to get around the Supreme Court ruling, he openly bragged about what he was doing.

Advertisement

"Early in my term, I announced a major plan to provide millions of working families with debt relief for their college student debt," Biden said. "Tens of millions of people in debt were literally about to be canceled in debts. But my MAGA Republican friends in the Congress, elected officials and special interests stepped in and sued us. And the Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me."

However, his subsequent efforts to cancel student debt have similarly been rejected by the courts. Now the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has officially put an end to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

In a decisive ruling, the court found that the Biden administration had overstepped its legal bounds by creating a program that largely forgives student loans rather than requiring borrowers to repay them. Bailey highlighted the importance of this ruling, stating, "Though Joe Biden is out of office, this precedent is imperative to ensuring a President cannot force working Americans to foot the bill for someone else's Ivy League debt."

Fox News Digital has more.

The Supreme Court of the United States denied the Biden administration’s request to lift a block on the SAVE plan last year. A federal appeals court in Missouri had earlier blocked the entire SAVE program from being enforced while litigation over the merits continues in the lower courts. The Department of Justice, which is part of the Biden administration, most recently asked the high court for emergency relief. The Biden administration argued the court went too far when it issued a nationwide injunction, which effectively put a temporary freeze on the SAVE plan. "Our Administration will continue to aggressively defend the SAVE Plan – which has helped over 8 million borrowers access lower monthly payments, including 4.5 million borrowers who have had a zero dollar payment each month," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time. "And, we won’t stop fighting against Republican elected officials’ efforts to raise costs on millions of their own constituents’ student loan payments."

Advertisement

The SAVE plan emerged after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s first attempt at canceling student debt. The White House had asserted that the SAVE program would significantly lighten the financial burden on borrowers, potentially allowing some to make monthly payments as low as zero. Moreover, it was estimated that borrowers could save at least $1,000 annually, with those holding an initial balance of $12,000 or less potentially having their remaining balance forgiven after ten years of consistent payments.

Related: Sorry Libs, Voters Love How Fast Trump Is Moving



Biden’s blatant defiance of a Supreme Court ruling set a dangerous precedent, echoing Barack Obama’s overreach when he unilaterally established the DACA program after the DREAM Act failed to pass Congress. Both instances showcase a troubling pattern among Democrats — when they can’t get their way through the proper legislative channels, they simply disregard the constitutional limits on executive power.

Yet despite this clear disregard for the rule of law, Democrats continue to accuse Donald Trump and Republicans of being the real threats to “our democracy.” The hypocrisy couldn’t be more glaring. Time and again, it is the left that undermines constitutional order, whether by ignoring Supreme Court rulings, pushing lawless executive actions, or attempting to pack the courts when decisions don’t go their way. Their version of “democracy” seems to mean unchecked power for themselves while silencing any opposition.