Trump's Most Epic Trolling Yet Is Hanging Outside the Oval Office

Donald Trump is letting his enemies know he hasn't forgotten what they did to him the past few years, and now anyone who comes into the Oval Office knows too.

Based on photographs from Friday, Trump’s mug shot now hangs prominently in the hallway outside the Oval Office.

Donald Trump's infamous mugshot is hanging in the hallway entrance to the Oval Office 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QtZ9J9tp0j — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) February 14, 2025

Everyone who walks into the Oval office has to see Trump’s epic mugshot.



It’s a reminder of what they did to him and why he won. pic.twitter.com/22qJKDSgqC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2025

Spotted: President Trump has his mugshot framed right outside the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NHk5TSIHcq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 14, 2025

The defiant booking photo, featuring Trump’s steely glare, came courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in August 2023 after he surrendered on bogus charges related to an alleged effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. The image quickly became a rallying symbol for Trump and his supporters against the Democratic Party's lawfare.

Democrats were desperate to stop Trump from returning to the presidency and launched multiple efforts to stop him. In addition to efforts to remove him from the ballot in various states, the Biden administration and several Democrat prosecutors indicted Trump on flimsy charges. Ironically, these efforts only boosted his popularity.

Trump turned all the sham indictments against him — and his now-iconic mugshot — into a centerpiece of his campaign. Instead of the disgraced and broken politician the left hoped for, he’s selling merchandise featuring the booking photo, emblazoned with slogans like “Never Surrender” and “Election Interference,” transforming himself into the ultimate symbol of political persecution.

The new addition was first spotted in a photo taken during Trump's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday. The framed mug shot can be seen hanging on the wall in the hallway outside the Oval Office, just behind the head of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. President Donald Trump said during a roundtable with Black voters in June last year: "The mug shot is the best ev—it just beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra by a lot. That's the No. 1 mug shot of all time. It's really an amazing thing. Since it happened, the support among the Black community and Hispanic community has skyrocketed." Donald Trump Jr. told reporters in August 2023 that the mug shot "is going to be the most iconic photo in the history of U.S. politics, if not perhaps the history of the United States. I'm not worried about that one at all."

Attendees at the Trump inaugural ball were also able to have photo ops with the mugshot as well as a mock-up of his infamous McDonald's campaign stop last year.

People are standing in line at the Trump inaugural ball to get their picture taken beside his mugshot and beside his picture working the McDonald’s window. pic.twitter.com/avjcusbtgv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 21, 2025

What an epic way for Trump to troll his enemies who tried to stop him.