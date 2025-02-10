Is This Seriously Mark Cuban's Strategy to Stay Relevant?

Remember how billionaire Mark Cuban humiliated himself last year by endorsing Kamala Harris and defending her socialist price-gouging proposals? Good times, right? Although he was allegedly planning to step away from politics after the election, he’s back to his old anti-Trump ways, and he really stepped in it again.

In recent weeks, Cuban has expressed concerns regarding DOGE's transparency, challenging Elon Musk to do something about it.

Cuban isn’t exactly saying anything the radical left hasn’t already said, and of course, the various legal challenges against DOGE have accused Musk of, among other things, not meeting federal transparency regulations.

While advocating for more openness, Cuban suggested that Democrats should join the oversight team, arguing that this inclusion would enhance accountability. “If you have nothing to hide, hide nothing,” he proclaimed.

If there is nothing to hide. Hide nothing



Financial Transactions are not the only transactions. And transactions are not the only data being accessed.



We have no idea what data is being accessed or how it's being consumed.



We have no idea how code is being changed.



If… https://t.co/n9PEGkLV9b — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 6, 2025

There’s a palpable irony in his statement, especially considering the myriad of government agencies that operate hidden from public scrutiny, often funding wasteful projects without any oversight. Democrats have been up in arms about Musk’s efforts, not because of any lack of transparency on his part, but because of all the left-wing projects and initiatives that DOGE has exposed. Suddenly, the USAID slush fund for leftist causes worldwide was shut down.

I was previously under the impression that Cuban was going to step away from politics after gambling away his reputation by backing Kamala, but I guess he’s still trying to pretend to be relevant. Maybe he’s angling for an invite to Mar-a-Lago like his "Shark Tank" co-star Kevin O’Leary.

Cuban’s comments were sparked by a 2017 video that has resurfaced where he advocated for slashing the size of the government by at least one-third.

“As a libertarian, I think we can reduce employment in government by at least a third, reduce the overhead and administration by that much or more so that we can offer more to services for, for, for our citizens,” Cuban said. “And so if when it comes down to it, where I tend to disagree with everybody and this is the libertarian in me, I'm happy to push down the size of government and I'm happy to ... work on making government more efficient because then more money can pass through and help the people who need it. That's what needs to change.”

2017. Mark Cuban: Reduce the overall size of government by at least one third. Focus on making it more efficient. pic.twitter.com/VQ5vX2T9Y8 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 9, 2025

He insists he “still stands by” these views.

Still stand by it. Said it many times before then. Blogged about it too.



Difference is the transparency. @doge says they are transparent. They don’t want anyone questioning them.



When it comes to government transparency:



If you have nothing to hide, hide nothing… https://t.co/P845QlOTAJ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 9, 2025

Yet his overt criticism of DOGE doesn’t sound like someone who generally supports its mission, but rather someone who is still virtue signaling to his leftist overlords that he’s still part of the team. Seriously, he’s demanding transparency from a department that is already striving for it, while much of the government's past actions remain buried in obscurity. For someone who claims to be aligned with DOGE's principal mission, I can't seem to find any comments from him praising Musk for funding billions of dollars of waste, save for some generic claims to support its mission of reducing waste.

Is he really not convinced that DOGE is succeeding based on what we've learned that it has already discovered? If he really believed in reducing the size of government, you'd expect some praise of what DOGE has been able to accomplish so far, rather than claiming his problem is about an alleged lack of transparency.