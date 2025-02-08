The End of the Obamas’ Political Influence May Be Closer Than We Think

Recent rumors surrounding Barack and Michelle Obama suggest that their marriage may be ending, a notion only bolstered by the couple not appearing in public together for months. While she arguably had a decent cover story skipping Trump's inauguration, she was conspicuously absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral last month, apparently on vacation by herself in Hawaii.

Advertisement

However, marital problems may be the least of the Obamas’ concerns.

The Obama Presidential Center, a grand vision with a hefty budget of $830 million, is facing significant fundraising hurdles. According to a report from The Daily Beast, traditional donors are becoming increasingly hesitant to contribute these days. This is telling, especially considering that the project was once buoyed by millions in donations from deep-pocketed donors. Now, however, the financial outlook appears grim, due to costly delays and project setbacks that seem almost inevitable for a venture of such magnitude.

At the heart of the project is a 225-foot watchtower museum that is fast becoming a symbol of inefficiency and poor planning—a perfect metaphor for the Obama presidency, if you ask me. In fact, fundraising has dropped by over 50% from 2022 to 2023. Clearly, enthusiasm for the Obamas is waning, and one can only wonder how bad the 2024 numbers will be.

As uncertainty hangs over the fundraising efforts, concerns regarding the center’s financial viability have reached a fever pitch. One donor candidly expressed: “He’s arrogant,” a sentiment reflecting the disillusionment many former supporters feel. For a couple who positioned themselves as beacons of hope and change, the lack of reciprocity for previous donations adds a layer of betrayal that these super rich allies aren’t about to forget any time soon.

Advertisement

In fact, the Obama Center seems to bear the hallmarks of a corrupt charity—like the Clinton Foundation. A staggering $5 million has been allocated for “executive compensation,” while a jaw-dropping $27,365,683 is earmarked for wages in 2023. Such expenditures raise serious concerns not only about a lack of accountability and transparency, but also about ample corruption.

Perhaps the most shocking takeaway is the record-breaking timeline that the Obama Presidential Center is on track to achieve.

As things stand, the center’s on track to take a record time - at least 3,100 days - between the end of a presidency and the opening of a presidential library. By comparison, the libraries of George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush took an average of 1,653 days, Bill Clinton’s took 1,398, and Ronald Reagan 1,000 days. The general mood hasn’t been improved by a $40 million lawsuit taken out by a concrete contractor alleging discriminatory practices. The looming tower at the heart of the privately-funded 10-acre complex, which includes a library, a fruit and vegetable garden; a museum; an auditorium; and outdoor meeting areas and sports facilities has been erected and other buildings are in various stages of construction.

“The Obama Foundation is building a world-class cultural institution on the south side of Chicago, where we are inspiring, empowering and connecting people to change their world — whether it is through visiting the 19 acre campus or participating in our renowned leadership programs,” a spokesperson for the Obama Foundation said. “Our mission and impact resonate broadly, which is why we have attracted more than $1.5 billion in donations through 2023 to support our construction and our leadership programs.”

Advertisement

Reading between the lines, it’s clear that the shine is coming off the Obama brand. As rumors swirl around their marriage and significant obstacles loom for the Presidential Center, raising real questions about how resilient the Obama legacy will prove to be. The couple may find themselves not just battling public perception, but also facing a reality where their influence is waning.