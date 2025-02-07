Joe Biden’s Fake Job Numbers Scandal Just Got Worse

Matt Margolis | 2:12 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden has often touted his job creation numbers as a key part of his legacy. He claimed to have “created” 16 million jobs, even though fact-checkers have repeatedly pointed out that these jobs didn't come from Biden’s policies but simply the natural rebound from pandemic-related shutdowns.

Advertisement

Even the bogus numbers are worse than what we were originally told.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the latest jobs report, and in addition to reporting a slowdown in job growth during Biden’s final month in office, there was a scandalous downward revision to the jobs numbers that were reported during President Biden’s final year in office.

According to the report, the BLS has adjusted its previous estimates, revealing that on average, the Biden administration overestimated the monthly employment numbers by an average of roughly 626,000.

This significant downward revision raises serious concerns about the accuracy and transparency of the economic data the previous administration presented. The initial overestimation of job growth not only misled the public and policymakers but was likely also blatant election interference, as Joe Biden (and then eventually Kamala Harris) routinely cited jobs numbers as “proof” their policies were working.

For our VIPs: A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week for Democrats. Nice.

Advertisement

“Today’s jobs report reveals the Biden economy was far worse than anyone thought, and underscores the necessity of President Trump’s pro-growth policies,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “During his first weeks in office, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to Make America Energy Dominant Again, pledged to cut ten regulations for every new regulatory action, and outlined a plan to deliver the largest tax cut in history for hardworking Americans. President Trump is delivering on his promise to restore our broken economy, revive small business optimism, create jobs, and ignite a new Golden Age for America.”

This is not the first time we’ve had a dramatic downward revision for the Biden years.

Last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics had to come clean and heavily revise downward its wildly inflated job numbers for the year through March. The report revealed that the Biden-Harris administration brazenly overstated job creation by a staggering 818,000 between March 2023 and March 2024.

More downward revisions are almost certainly on the horizon. As Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni points out, while payroll numbers are being revised downward, the number of people working multiple jobs continues to climb. This means the extent of “double-counting” in job reports is even greater than previously estimated.

Advertisement

Adding insult to injury, while overall jobs numbers were revised down, the number of government jobs was revised up, and far more jobs gained under Joe Biden went to foreign-born workers.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ECONOMY JOE BIDEN JOBS

Recommended

A Critically Important Trial Has Just Begun, and No One Involved Will Speak About Motive Robert Spencer
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Kills its 'Genderful' Mascot Victoria Taft
Elizabeth Warren DESTROYED by X Community Notes Over Pharma Corruption Ben Bartee
USAID Funds Ended up at BLM (and You Might Not Believe Where Else) Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: President Trump Is an Existential Threat to the Uniparty Stephen Kruiser
WATCH: Democrats Got Insurrection-y Twice This Week Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
USAID Shows That Government Really IS the Problem
I Am Sick to Death of Being Told I Have No Empathy
A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week for Democrats. Nice.
Advertisement