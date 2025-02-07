Joe Biden’s Fake Job Numbers Scandal Just Got Worse

Joe Biden has often touted his job creation numbers as a key part of his legacy. He claimed to have “created” 16 million jobs, even though fact-checkers have repeatedly pointed out that these jobs didn't come from Biden’s policies but simply the natural rebound from pandemic-related shutdowns.

Advertisement

Even the bogus numbers are worse than what we were originally told.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the latest jobs report, and in addition to reporting a slowdown in job growth during Biden’s final month in office, there was a scandalous downward revision to the jobs numbers that were reported during President Biden’s final year in office.

According to the report, the BLS has adjusted its previous estimates, revealing that on average, the Biden administration overestimated the monthly employment numbers by an average of roughly 626,000.

All months in '24 were revised down in today's jobs report, w/ the average revision being -626k; what's even crazier is the business employment dynamics data from BLS and early benchmark from PHL Fed point to even worse downward revisions in the next annual benchmark: pic.twitter.com/AeLd9lH4cJ — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) February 7, 2025

This significant downward revision raises serious concerns about the accuracy and transparency of the economic data the previous administration presented. The initial overestimation of job growth not only misled the public and policymakers but was likely also blatant election interference, as Joe Biden (and then eventually Kamala Harris) routinely cited jobs numbers as “proof” their policies were working.

For our VIPs: A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week for Democrats. Nice.

Advertisement

“Today’s jobs report reveals the Biden economy was far worse than anyone thought, and underscores the necessity of President Trump’s pro-growth policies,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “During his first weeks in office, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to Make America Energy Dominant Again, pledged to cut ten regulations for every new regulatory action, and outlined a plan to deliver the largest tax cut in history for hardworking Americans. President Trump is delivering on his promise to restore our broken economy, revive small business optimism, create jobs, and ignite a new Golden Age for America.”

This is not the first time we’ve had a dramatic downward revision for the Biden years.

Last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics had to come clean and heavily revise downward its wildly inflated job numbers for the year through March. The report revealed that the Biden-Harris administration brazenly overstated job creation by a staggering 818,000 between March 2023 and March 2024.

More downward revisions are almost certainly on the horizon. As Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni points out, while payroll numbers are being revised downward, the number of people working multiple jobs continues to climb. This means the extent of “double-counting” in job reports is even greater than previously estimated.

At the same time the number of payrolls is revised down, the number of people working multiple jobs keeps rising; the amount of "double-counting" is even larger than previously estimated - more jobs doesn't always mean more people employed: pic.twitter.com/jyKVpa9Snl — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) February 7, 2025

Advertisement

Adding insult to injury, while overall jobs numbers were revised down, the number of government jobs was revised up, and far more jobs gained under Joe Biden went to foreign-born workers.

You can't make this up:

While the overall jobs numbers were just revised way down for all of last year in this morning's report, the number of gov't jobs was revised UPWARDS and set another record high in Jan - perfect way to end the Biden admin... pic.twitter.com/7Fr5bvDems — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) February 7, 2025