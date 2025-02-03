Huge Development Might Signal That Tulsi Gabbard Will Be Confirmed

After former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing last Thursday, questions arose about whether she could secure enough support from the nine Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee to advance her nomination for director of national intelligence (DNI) to a full Senate vote. The movement against her has been swift and, at times, ridiculous, with some on the left accusing her of being Putin’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, and maybe even Geppetto’s puppet at various points.

You almost have to laugh at some of the ridiculous accusations being made against her, except some accusations have definitely caused a significant number of Republican senators to be openly skeptical of supporting her. Senator Josh Hawley openly expressed his concerns about Gabbard's viability for confirmation, suggesting that her nomination might be in jeopardy, particularly given the narrow majority Republicans hold on the committee.

However, she got a huge boost Monday night when Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced her full support for Gabbard.

“After extensive consideration of her nomination, I will support Tulsi Gabbard to be the Director of National Intelligence. As one of the principal authors of the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 that established this coordinating position, I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community,” Collins said in a statement. “The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, however, has become far larger than it was designed to be, and Ms. Gabbard shares my vision of returning the agency to its intended size. In response to my questions during our discussion in my office and at the open hearing, as well as through her explanation at the closed hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ms. Gabbard addressed my concerns regarding her views on Edward Snowden. I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to strengthen our national security.”

Collins’ support is huge and not to be treated lightly. She previously opposed Pete Hegseth’s nomination to lead the Department of Defense, and frankly, if I were a gambling person, I’d have bet money that she would have opposed Gabbard.

With Collins on board, the focus now shifts to potentially pivotal swing votes from other GOP senators. It is possible that Collins’ support could help sway GOP senators on the fence to back Gabbard? I think so.

Senator Todd Young has voiced frustration with some of Gabbard’s responses regarding Edward Snowden. Despite his expressed discontent during her confirmation hearing, he has yet to publicly disclose how he will vote. His decision could heavily influence the direction of Gabbard's nomination, as the committee’s split—9 Republicans to 8 Democrats—means every vote counts.

Interestingly, Sen. Jerry Moran, who initially had reservations about Gabbard, hinted that he might support her. Meanwhile, Senator John Cornyn has confirmed that he will cast his vote in favor of Gabbard, further solidifying a path forward for her nomination.

As Gabbard’s confirmation vote approaches, all eyes will be on the Senate Intelligence Committee. If she can secure the votes of swing senators like Young and Moran while retaining support from Collins and Cornyn, Gabbard stands a strong chance of becoming the next director of national intelligence.