Democrats Aren't Backing Down... Will You?

Matt Margolis | 1:50 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Donald Trump may have won the election, but don’t think for a second that Democrats are sitting around licking their wounds. They are gearing up to aggressively push back against Trump and the agenda that Americans voted for in 2024.

House Democrats held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, and as a result, they are ramping up their efforts to undermine Trump’s agenda through legislation, lawsuits, and strategic public outreach. This isn’t just political posturing; they are prepared to go to war.

We’ve already seen how aggressive the left can be when it comes to blocking Trump’s agenda. Trump can’t even sneeze without Democrats filing a legal challenge. In the past week, leftist judges blocked Trump’s executive orders ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and federal spending freezes. 

Have you noticed how easy it has become for Democrats to block Trump’s agenda despite lacking legislative control? That’s only part of their strategy.

Democratic leaders have initiated a “day of action,” calling on their members to hold town halls and engage the public — even in traditionally Republican areas — to build opposition against what they deem a dangerous power grab. This is no mere exercise in civic engagement; it’s an organized campaign designed to undermine our collective authority and reshape government policy to fit their agenda—the agenda that Americans explicitly rejected.

Remember how I said that Democrats are prepared to go to war? That wasn’t just hyperbole. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared to call for violence to fight against the Trump agenda.

We are going to fight it legislatively, we are going to fight it in the courts,” he said, “and we're going to fight it in the streets.”

It’s time for conservatives to mobilize. We cannot let this unchallenged opposition fester and gain momentum. Your participation is vital. Attend town halls, engage with your neighbors, and make your voice heard. Share facts, statistics, and real-world impacts of Trump’s policies that demonstrate the progress we’ve made as a nation. And of course, support conservative media. 

Here at PJ Media, we’re doing everything possible to expose the radical left’s efforts to undermine Donald Trump and his agenda. They want criminal illegal aliens to remain in America. They want our taxpayer dollars to continue to fund endless wars and a bloated federal bureaucracy.

If you don’t stand up to the left and arm yourself with the facts, everything we fought for during the 2024 campaign and continue to fight for with Trump in office will not happen. 

We need to stand together and counter their rhetoric with facts that showcase the successes of the Trump administration — both economically and socially. The stakes are high, and if we sit back, we risk losing the progress that we've made. The Democrats are determined to portray America’s leadership as corrupt and harmful, but with your involvement, we can expose the truth.

Join the fight and make it clear that we will not stand idly by as they attempt to dismantle the foundations of our democracy. Now is the time for action, and together, we can ensure that our voices resonate loudly in the ongoing political discourse. By becoming a VIP member today, you can help us report the truth and expose the left’s efforts to undermine President Trump. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60%!

Don’t let the Democrats continue their dangerous power play. Stand firm, engage actively, and join us as we fight back against them!

