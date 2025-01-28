Elon Derangement Syndrome Reaches Fever Pitch on CNN

If there’s one thing the Left can’t stand, it’s being called out on their hypocrisy — especially when it comes to Elon Musk. And when CNN’s Scott Jennings dared to do just that, it sent Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampbell into a full-blown meltdown.

The exchange was as entertaining as it was revealing, and it’s no surprise that Robinson’s reaction was both predictable and pathetic.

At issue was Musk’s recent statement at a rally for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. “It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Musk said during his speech. “I think there’s, like, frankly, too much of a focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that. People — children — should not be guilty of the sins of their parents or, let alone, their great-grandparents.”

Not a huge deal, right? America and Germany are, in fact, allies today. The country is much more than its Nazi history. For whatever reason, leftists can't see that, just like they can't see the United States as much more than a nation that once had slavery, even though we abolished slavery nearly 160 years ago.

But Rampell expressed outrage over Musk’s actions, noting that his words were not made in isolation. “The first time Elon Musk decides to declare that globalist Jews are responsible for the great replacement of brown people into the United States, maybe it was a misunderstanding,” Rampell claimed. “By the second Sieg Heil, I think he kind of loses the benefit of the doubt,” she added, in reference to the misinformation that Musk gave the Nazi salute at a Trump inauguration rally.

“I’m not saying he’s a Nazi," Rampell clarified, "I’m saying the Nazis think he’s a Nazi, which they very clearly did at this event.”

Scott Jennings promptly pushed back, saying “we've moved on from Trump Derangement Syndrome to Elon Derangement Syndrome.”

Rampbell, who had just had several minutes to spew her lies about Musk uninterrupted, immediately tried to keep Jennings from speaking.

“I love this game we play where you talk for two minutes, I talk for three seconds, and you freak out,” he replied before getting back to his point that Musk’s remarks were taken out of context. “It is possible to support the Jewish people and the memory of Holocaust victims while also stating a factual truth — no one born today is responsible for the Holocaust,” Jennings said. He added that Musk has a “long record of supporting the Jewish people.”

“Number two, anybody who is asserting this thing he did on the stage the other day was a Sieg Heil, which I just heard you say — you know, lawyer up maybe because [it's an] absolutely ridiculous thing to say.”

Jennings continued, “Number three, I think it is fully appropriate, and I of course have been the strongest supporter of the Jewish people on this network for over a year, since October the 7th, to remember the Holocaust and to remember the atrocities committed against the Jewish people. And I also think it's appropriate to remember the atrocities committed against them right now. And it seems to me — let me just finish my point — it seems to me that people who are most concerned about and are most all over Elon Musk today have had nary a word for the Nazis on college campuses, who’ve gone crazy for the last year and a half.”

The panel erupted after Jennings pointed that out.

NEW: Journalist Catherine Rampell has a meltdown after Scott Jennings tells her to lawyer up after she suggested Elon Musk is aligning himself with Nazis.



CNN is now directly accusing Elon Musk of doing a Nazi salute at Trump’s rally.



Rampell was morally outraged over Musk’s… pic.twitter.com/UBazomGwJJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2025

It's really sad how Elon Musk went from the golden boy of the left to persona non grata after he bought Twitter, turned it into a free speech platform, and then endorsed Donald Trump.