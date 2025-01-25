Trump Made a Big Move Against the Deep State

Matt Margolis | 12:40 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In a decisive move that has sent shockwaves through the political elite in Washington, President Trump has dismissed 17 inspectors general.

“The inspectors general were dismissed via emails from the White House Presidential Personnel Office, with no notice sent to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who have pledged bipartisan support for the watchdogs, in advance of the firings, the person said,” reports Politico. “The emails gave no substantive explanation for the dismissals, with at least one citing ‘changing priorities’ for the move, the person added.”

Advertisement

Trump’s brazen move provides an early test for Congress, less than a week into Trump’s return to office, and in particular to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) who has long championed the independence of inspectors general. And it shows how willing the president is to stretch the limits of his authority to dismantle the federal government bureaucracy that he and his allies label the “deep state.”

[…]

Inspectors general are tasked with ridding the government of waste, fraud and abuse, one of Trump’s stated goals. But he has remained long suspicious of federal government officials who he blames with stymieing action during his first term in office. Trump’s early picks for top government jobs show the value he is placing on loyalty above all else.

Naturally, Democrats and the media are up in arms over this story:

By definition, inspectors general are supposed to be independent federal watchdogs who are tasked with identifying and cleaning up waste and abuse in government. That’s what we expect them to do. However, as RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree notes, many of the inspectors general have a track record of whitewashing reports and engaging in partisan politics, where left-wing officials are often given a pass.

Advertisement

And if you think about it, can anyone give me any examples of accountability during the Biden administration? Anyone?

Anyone?

Firing inspectors general is not unprecedented.

Many politically appointed leaders of agencies and departments come and go with each administration, but an inspector general can serve under multiple presidents.

During his first term, Trump fired five inspectors general in less than two months in 2020. This included the State Department, whose inspector general had played a role in the president’s impeachment proceedings.

Last year, Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden fired the inspector general of the US Railroad Retirement Board, after an investigation found the official had created a hostile work environment.

In 2022, Congress strengthened protections for inspectors general, making it harder to replace them with hand-picked officials and requiring additional explanations from a president for their removal.

Advertisement

That said, firing an inspector general is rarely without controversy, though in Barack Obama's case, the controversy was justified. In 2009, Obama fired Inspector General Gerald Walpin to protect a political ally. Walpin had been investigating Obama’s friend and donor, Kevin Johnson, who had misused federal AmeriCorps funds by funneling them into his personal nonprofit, using the money for political activities, and even paying hush money to underage girls who had accused him of sexual abuse.

Recommended: The List of Movies That Biden Screened at the White House Is Beyond Disturbing

After Walpin recommended charges against Johnson, Obama fired him—blatantly violating federal law, which requires proper notice and a written explanation to Congress before removing an inspector general. When Congress launched an investigation into the illegal firing, the Obama White House stonewalled, withholding critical documents and misleading lawmakers about the true reasons for Walpin’s termination.

Reports suggest that Trump did not notify Congress of his decision to fire the inspectors general, as required by law. As a result, the terminations may need to undergo additional legal review and procedural steps before they are finalized. But based on Susan Crabtree assessment of these IGs, it's clear that these deep staters needed replacing.

Advertisement
Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Homan Calls Pope’s Bluff, Highlights HUGE Vatican Walls Catherine Salgado
Trump Gloriously Lays Waste to L.A. Politicians Standing in the Way of Rebuilding Victoria Taft
The Dallas Cowboys’ Brand is Dead: ‘America’s Team’ No Longer Scott Pinsker
Noem Confirmed as DHS Secretary Robert Spencer
My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope) Kevin Downey Jr.
The List of Movies That Biden Screened at the White House Is Beyond Disturbing Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XIII: Disabled Children Not Immune From Transgender Predations
Trump Should Expose the Truth Behind This Biden Scandal
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ - Replay
Advertisement