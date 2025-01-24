Trump Called Out the Bank of America CEO to His Face. Here’s What Happened Next.

In his first three days back in the Oval Office, President Trump hit the ground running with a series of decisive actions that signal a stark departure from the Biden era status quo.

Advertisement

He took bold steps to secure the border, deport illegal immigrants, and designate cartels as terrorist organizations to combat cross-border crime. Internationally, he withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accord. Progress has also been made toward ending the wars that began under Biden. Domestically, he fired woke DEI employees, restored freedom of speech, revoked the security clearances of partisan intelligence officials who interfered with the 2020 elections, and pardoned January 6 political prisoners. On Thursday, he declassified files on the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.

And then, on Thursday, he went nuclear on the World Economic Forum, and boy did he do it in epic fashion.

Trump joined the WEF via teleconference and took questions. One person he took questions from was Brian Moynihan, the CEO and chair of Bank of America. Moynihan congratulated Trump on an eventful week and asked how he plans to balance his wave of executive orders on immigration, trade, and other issues with his focus on economic growth, reducing inflation, and maintaining strong markets.

Trump answered his question, and then quickly shifted gears, criticizing Moynihan to his face over allegations that the bank has targeted conservative customers, specifically through documented cases of de-banking them.

Advertisement

“And, by the way, speaking of you — and you’ve done a fantastic job — but I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America,” Trump said. “They don’t take conservative business. And I don’t know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what, but you and Jamie and everybody, I hope you’re going to open your banks to conservatives, because what you’re doing is wrong.”

WEF WRECKING BALL: Trump tells Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan that big banks need to stop DEBANKING conservatives pic.twitter.com/gp0sRfwXRM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2025

Though Moynihan didn’t get a chance to respond to Trump, Bank of America’s X account did.

“Bank of America serves more than 70 million clients and we welcome conservatives,” the corporation said in its statement. “We would never close accounts for political reasons and don’t have a political litmus test.”

Related: About That Third Trump Term…

Of course, that’s not exactly true. Tucker Carlson revealed as far back as February 2021 that Bank of America was flagging the purchasing history of its customers and sending it to the federal government in order to find out if they were involved in the Capitol riot.

Advertisement

Tucker Carlson reveals that Bank of America was flagging the purchasing history of its customers and sending it to the federal government in order to find out if they were involved in the Capitol riot.



The feds later interrogated a customer who was cleared of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/QtwNv8EaWQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2021

The Trump campaign war room account wasn’t impressed by the Bank of America statement and posted a response with screenshots of news articles accusing Bank of America of closing conservative, Christian, and MAGA accounts.