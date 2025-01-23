Trump's First Job Approval Numbers Are In, and the Left Won't Like Them

After a historic and decisive victory in November, it’s impossible to deny that Americans are feeling hopeful and positive about the future again. After taking office on Monday, Trump immediately got to work, and he’s clearly convinced the public he’s already doing a good job. The first set of job approval numbers is out and, well, let’s just say the radical left won’t be happy.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, as of Thursday, 56% of likely U.S. voters approve of his job performance, while only 40% disapprove. Notably, 40% of voters strongly approve of Trump’s leadership compared to 34% who strongly disapprove, giving him a solid Presidential Approval Index rating of +6.

Rasmussen was one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2024 election cycle.

It gets better. Rasmussen’s overnight poll had Trump at 59% approval.

Reader Alert: Trump single overnight presidential job approval

Approval - 59

Disapproval - 40



Now running a 3-day average.

S/B around 56/40 - ish

Stay tuned ... — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 23, 2025

Rasmussen has more:

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask. To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis. Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Trump also has strong approval numbers from other pollsters as well.

Reuters/Ipsos had Trump at +6 approval among adults in their first job approval survey.

Just under half of Americans (47%) approve of how Donald Trump is performing as president. This percentage is slightly higher than the first time Reuters/Ipsos measured Trump's approval rating when he took office in January 2017 (43%) . His approval rating is driven by partisanship, with Democrats not approving (84%) and Republicans approving (91%) at high rates. Independents are split, with 44% approving and 45% disapproving.

A flash InsiderAdvantage national survey of 800 registered voters put Donald Trump’s initial approval rating at an impressive 56%, surpassing the approval levels recorded in their previous survey on his transition.

“This survey marks an amazing first job performance approval for Donald Trump,” InsiderAdvantage pollster Matt Towery said in a statement. “Obviously his speech today, regardless of coverage, was well accepted. Also of note, Trump’s decision to spare TikTok caused his support among younger voters to soar to that same fifty-six percent approval number. It is rare to ever see a Republican president do so well with the youngest segment of voters.”

Finally, a SoCal Strategies poll found Trump to have a +13 job approval, with 49% approving and just 36% disapproving.