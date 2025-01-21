Doug Emhoff Had a Hissy Fit Over a Fake Story Before the Inauguration

Matt Margolis | 9:31 PM on January 21, 2025
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Doug Emhoff, the former second gentleman, demonstrated just how firmly the left clings to debunked narratives during a ceremonial tea at the White House before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Emhoff refused to shake hands with Bruce Fischer, the husband of Sen. Deb Fischer, citing a prior incident that the left turned into yet another false story to smear conservatives. 

The irony of this moment couldn’t be more apparent: Democrats often claim to be so worried about "misinformation" yet constantly cling to lies long after they have been debunked.

The backstory is straightforward enough. Earlier in January, during a traditional Senate chamber swearing-in ceremony, former Vice President Kamala Harris offered her hand to Bruce Fischer. Harris even joked, "I’m not going to bite," but Fischer simply responded, "Thank you," without shaking her hand. 

The video of the moment quickly went viral, and leftists latched onto the narrative that Fischer had refused to shake Harris' hand out of disrespect.

The reality was entirely different. Fischer wasn’t snubbing Harris; he was using a cane in one hand and holding a Bible in the other. But facts hardly matter when the left smells an opportunity to malign a Republican as rude or potentially racist. Despite the truth being readily available, the viral lie persisted in progressive circles. 

At the White House tea, Emhoff confronted Bruce Fischer, questioning why Fischer had tried to shake his hand when, in Emhoff's deluded mind, he had previously refused to shake Kamala’s hand. 

While Kamala Harris was smiling for the cameras ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Doug Emhoff was steaming – and not just about Monday.

At the ceremonial tea at the White House before the motorcades headed to the US Capitol, the former second gentleman refused a handshake from Bruce Fischer, the husband of inauguration co-chair Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, a person familiar with the interaction tells CNN.

[…]

And it was still on Emhoff’s mind on Monday: “Why would you try to shake my hand,” he told Bruce Fischer according to the person familiar with the interaction, “when you wouldn’t shake my wife’s hand?”

This moment, far from making Emhoff look like the protective "alpha male" he likely envisioned, only underscored the left's reliance on false narratives to justify their behavior.

Recommended: World Leaders Relieved and Excited As President Trump Takes Office

What’s most revealing about this interaction is how it exemplifies the left’s addiction to misinformation, even as they proclaim themselves defenders of truth. They rail against "fake news" while eagerly embracing stories that fit their narrative, no matter how thoroughly debunked. Emhoff's rehashing of trivial and false claims demonstrates how liberals become attached to fake stories.

It’s moments like these that remind us why trust in the media and political institutions is at an all-time low. When those who claim the moral high ground repeatedly demonstrate their willingness to twist facts, their credibility evaporates. Instead of letting go of a narrative proven false, they double down and seek to weaponize it.

The left’s refusal to give up on a debunked story about a simple misunderstanding at a Senate ceremony shows just how far they will go to cling to a narrative—truth be damned.

