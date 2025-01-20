U.S. Flags Are Flying at Full Staff Today, and Democrats Can Cry a River About It

Last month, some on the left were almost giddy that Jimmy Carter’s passing happened when it did, with one outlet claiming Carter “got the last laugh against Donald Trump.” According to one leftist media outlet, that meant that “Trump will have to share his presidential spotlight in January 2025 with Carter.”

Advertisement

During that month, the election results will become official with the counting of electoral votes by Congress, and it's quite possible Trump's official victory on January 6 will be overshadowed by at least one of Carter's official memorials. Beyond that, there will be one persistent and obvious reminder of Carter's presence as Trump officially becomes president, and it has to do with one of his favorite photographic backgrounds: the American flag.

This was blatant wishful thinking on the author’s part. And, as it turns out, it didn’t work out as the author hoped.

In a statement packed with historical significance, Trump used the authority that the Constitution granted to him to declare that “the flag of the United States shall be flown at full-staff” on every Inauguration Day going forward, completely superseding Biden’s order that flags be flown at half-staff for Jimmy Carter.

The proclamation didn’t stop there because it underscored the deep reverence for our nation’s most cherished symbols.

Accordingly, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at full-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government, in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions, for the remainder of this day beginning immediately. I also direct that, for the same period of time, the flag shall be flown at full-staff at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Advertisement

That’s right, Democrats — you thought there would be a symbolic overshadowing of Trump’s big day with flags flown at half-staff, but it just wasn’t so. But this was hardly a slight on Carter.

After this day of full-staff recognition for Inauguration Day, Trump didn’t forget to pay respect where it was due. The flag will be lowered again in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

Upon the end of this Inauguration Day, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be returned to half-staff as directed by Proclamation 10876 of December 29, 2024 (Announcing the Death of James Earl Carter, Jr.), in recognition of the memory of our former President, until the period of 30 days from the day of his death has concluded.

It’s a perfect example of how Trump can balance respect for tradition while also honoring a late president.

This moment — the declaration of a full-staff flag on Inauguration Day — is a sharp contrast to the petty games that Democrats, who often seem more interested in tearing down our national identity than uplifting it, play.

We all know there are established traditions for honoring late presidents, and Trump’s decision to return the flags to half-staff after Inauguration Day demonstrates that he understands and respects that. Still, it’s satisfying to see that the new administration thoroughly dashed the left’s hopes of using Carter’s passing to cast a shadow over Inauguration Day.