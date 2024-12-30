Shameless: The Media Spins Carter's Death As a 'Win' Against Trump

The behavior of Jimmy Carter’s family, who was more than willing to roll him out in front of the cameras in a deteriorated state and tell the media that he was anxiously awaiting the opportunity to vote for Kamala Harris before he died, marked his final months.

Advertisement

The media is still trying to exploit Carter in death, with one outlet claiming that by dying when he did, Carter “got the last laugh against Donald Trump.”

Really? Wasn’t it Jimmy Carter who was allegedly hoping to live long enough to vote for Kamala Harris but eventually saw Trump win in a landslide victory, in which he swept the battleground states, and won the national popular vote?

“As the 39th president of the United States, Carter is entitled to an official state funeral, which will include ceremonies in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and his final resting place in Plains,” explains The List. “The events usually last for 7 to 10 days, and are carried out by the Department of Defense, as ordered by President Joe Biden. The command is handed down through several channels, with the duties of organizing the three ceremonies landing with the Joint Task Force National Capital Region.”

The article continued:

Of course, all of this takes more than a minute to organize — which means Trump will have to share his presidential spotlight in January 2025 with Carter. During that month, the election results will become official with the counting of electoral votes by Congress, and it's quite possible Trump's official victory on January 6 will be overshadowed by at least one of Carter's official memorials. Beyond that, there will be one persistent and obvious reminder of Carter's presence as Trump officially becomes president, and it has to do with one of his favorite photographic backgrounds: the American flag.

Advertisement

I sense a lot of projection here as if the author is so blinded by her hatred of Trump that she couldn't even react to Carter's death with anything good to say about him but instead spun a large yarn about how Carter somehow stuck it to Trump by dying when he did.

Recommended: Jimmy Carter Is Finally Free From Those Exploiting Him

The article continues, "While chances are good former president Jimmy Carter will already be laid to rest well before inauguration day on January 20, there will be one very obvious reminder to draw attention away from Donald J. Trump — a half-staff flag."

That's a stretch.

The author of the article seems almost giddy over the fact that "every American flag that appears in the background of the 47th president's big day will most likely be raised only halfway up the pole."

What bothers me about this is how, even in death, the left continues to treat Carter as a political prop. In his final months, he was obviously too frail to be deeply invested in the election, yet we were told he was clinging to life just to vote for Kamala Harris. Even after his passing, the media still can’t seem to view Carter as anything more than a political tool. The left apparently can’t even react to his passing without looking at it through a partisan lens.

Advertisement

The article literally gloats that “while Trump is taking his oath on the West Lawn of the Capitol, strolling down Pennsylvania Avenue, and celebrating at an Inauguration Ball, every photo op that includes an American flag will be a forever reminder that Trump had to share his day with another president…”

Is that what people are really going to think? Or, in reality, will Trump’s inauguration overshadow the mourning period for Carter?