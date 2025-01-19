Even Biden's Own State Department Credits Trump for Getting a Hostage Deal

Matt Margolis | 4:43 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden predictably patted himself on the back for the ceasefire currently holding between Israel and Hamas, despite the obvious reality that it wouldn’t have happened without the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

“Well, you know, this is the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May—exact,” he said. “And -- And we got the world to endorse it. Secondly, it's America's support for Israel that helped them badly weaken Hamas and its backers, and create the conditions for this deal. And thirdly, I knew this deal would have to be implemented by the next team, so I told my team to coordinate closely with the incoming team to make sure we're all speaking with the same voice, 'cause that's what American Presidents do.”

Trump, however, saw it differently.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Recommended: The Six Key People Who Covered Up Biden's Senility Have Been Unmasked

Just a week before the ceasefire deal was announced, Trump issued a stern warning, making it clear that Hamas would face “hell to pay” if the hostages weren’t released. This pressure undoubtedly had a significant impact. Yet Biden, who hasn’t managed a significant hostage negotiation since November 2023—when he helped free a relative of a major Democrat donor who had purchased one of Hunter Biden’s paintings—was quick to grab credit.

Advertisement

The facts speak for themselves. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged Trump’s pivotal role in the negotiations. 

That’s not a subtle hint; it’s an explicit statement of gratitude for Donald Trump’s role in the deal that Biden pretended doesn’t exist.

Even Biden’s own State Department seems unable to deny Trump’s role. Matt Miller, a spokesperson, admitted, “When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump’s team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line.”

He added, "I don't know if it's unprecedented to have envoys from an outgoing and an incoming administration sitting at the same table negotiating a ceasefire agreement of this kind, but if it's not unprecedented, it is certainly unusual. And we, of course, thank the Trump team for working with this on this ceasefire agreement."

Advertisement

The deal may not be perfect, but when we haven't seen progress since November 2023, and now suddenly, as Biden's walking out the door, we finally get a deal, it's impossible to pretend that Trump didn't have a part to play in getting this deal moving along.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

Recommended

The Six Key People Who Covered Up Biden's Senility Have Been Unmasked Matt Margolis
An Architect Lays Out a Plan to Rebuild L.A., But Do California Democrats Have the Guts to Do It? Victoria Taft
MLK Was Corrupt, But America’s History Is Filled With Black Heroes Catherine Salgado
Is it Just Me or Is the Transition to Team Trump Going a Little TOO Smoothly? Kevin Downey Jr.
‘I Know Who Caused the Fire’: Were the L.A. Wildfires Caused by Homeless Arsonists? Scott Pinsker
When Donkeys Have Claws: Epic Cat Fight Between the Pelosis, Joe Biden, and ‘Lady McBiden’ Exposed Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Will The Sane Democrats Please Stand Up?
Trump’s One Weird Trick to Decimate Big Pharma Profits?
You'll Never Believe This, But It Looks as if Hamas is Sabotaging the Ceasefire Deal
Advertisement