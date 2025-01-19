Even Biden's Own State Department Credits Trump for Getting a Hostage Deal

Joe Biden predictably patted himself on the back for the ceasefire currently holding between Israel and Hamas, despite the obvious reality that it wouldn’t have happened without the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Well, you know, this is the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May—exact,” he said. “And -- And we got the world to endorse it. Secondly, it's America's support for Israel that helped them badly weaken Hamas and its backers, and create the conditions for this deal. And thirdly, I knew this deal would have to be implemented by the next team, so I told my team to coordinate closely with the incoming team to make sure we're all speaking with the same voice, 'cause that's what American Presidents do.”

Trump, however, saw it differently.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Just a week before the ceasefire deal was announced, Trump issued a stern warning, making it clear that Hamas would face “hell to pay” if the hostages weren’t released. This pressure undoubtedly had a significant impact. Yet Biden, who hasn’t managed a significant hostage negotiation since November 2023—when he helped free a relative of a major Democrat donor who had purchased one of Hunter Biden’s paintings—was quick to grab credit.

The facts speak for themselves. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged Trump’s pivotal role in the negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families. pic.twitter.com/nSkK6Emfk8 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 15, 2025

That’s not a subtle hint; it’s an explicit statement of gratitude for Donald Trump’s role in the deal that Biden pretended doesn’t exist.

Even Biden’s own State Department seems unable to deny Trump’s role. Matt Miller, a spokesperson, admitted, “When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump’s team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line.”

He added, "I don't know if it's unprecedented to have envoys from an outgoing and an incoming administration sitting at the same table negotiating a ceasefire agreement of this kind, but if it's not unprecedented, it is certainly unusual. And we, of course, thank the Trump team for working with this on this ceasefire agreement."

WATCH



Matthew Miller: "When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line."



"We, of course, thank the Trump team." pic.twitter.com/HGAyo0Fzbs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 15, 2025

The deal may not be perfect, but when we haven't seen progress since November 2023, and now suddenly, as Biden's walking out the door, we finally get a deal, it's impossible to pretend that Trump didn't have a part to play in getting this deal moving along.