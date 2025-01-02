All Is Not Well in the Biden White House

Matt Margolis | 10:53 AM on January 02, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency is coming to an end, and according to reports, White House staffers describe a somber mood at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with Biden spending his final weeks in office reflecting on what could have been and probably wondering what other monsters he can pardon.

Advertisement

While Biden has recently expressed regret over dropping out and says he could have won, according to the Wall Street Journal, that belief “isn’t widely shared in the White House or among the Democratic establishment, where the more common view is that the party would have suffered a much larger electoral defeat and lost even more congressional seats had Biden remained the nominee.”

The report also reveals that “White House aides, many who’ve been on job searches since early November, described the work environment in recent weeks with words like ‘draining’ and ‘depressing.’"

Entrepreneur and Democratic donor Joe Kiani, a close friend of Biden, told the Journal that “if he ran, he really thought he was going to win.” 

Kiani added, “By not running, he was worried Trump would win. He just didn’t want to win at any cost.”

According to the report, Biden’s confidence in his ability to defeat Donald Trump isn’t intended as a critique of Kamala Harris’s campaign but stems from his belief that, having beaten Trump once, he could do it again. Biden’s fantasy is only eclipsed by those of Harris’s allies, who think Biden’s failure to drop out sooner cost her the election.

Advertisement

Harris’s close aides are careful not to directly blame her loss on Biden’s delay in dropping out of the race over the summer, but privately say that a few more weeks on the campaign trail could have made a difference in the outcome.

That’s a tough sell given the lopsided outcome. Trump didn’t just win the Electoral College — he won every battleground state and carried the popular vote by over two million votes. 

As Biden prepares to leave office, he’s focusing on cementing his legacy with plans for a presidential library in Delaware. How controversial death sentence commutations for child rapists and murders fit into that equation, I have no idea, but according to the report, Biden has plenty of regrets, including his decision to appoint Merrick Garland as attorney general. Biden believes that Garland didn’t target Trump more aggressively, thinking that if he had, he could have stopped Trump’s return to the White House with more aggressive prosecutions

Curiously, no one on the left expressed outrage over Biden’s blatant desire to have done more to weaponize the justice system against his political opponent.

Advertisement

Despite the gloom, Biden insists on maintaining a united front. He’s expressed admiration for Harris’s campaign efforts and continues to work closely with her. The White House maintains that both Biden and Harris remain focused on delivering results for American families, yada, yada, yada. I’ll wait for the tell-all books to come out to get the real story of how Joe and Kamala hate each other.

For all the talk of legacy, Biden’s final chapter reads more like a cautionary tale than a triumphant conclusion. His decades-long career in politics is ending not with a bang, but with a long, drawn-out whimper — leaving behind a party divided and depressed.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Can We Put a Rush Job on January 20? Stephen Kruiser
What's Worse Than Wokeism? Greg Gutfeld Explains. Matt Margolis
Expert Breaks Down Bidenomics ‘Incompetence’ or ‘Fraud’ Catherine Salgado
New Twists In Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas, Elon Musk Gives Updates Matt Margolis
Yeah, Jimmy Carter's Post-Presidency Actions Were 'Borderline Treasonous' Matt Margolis
A NewsGuard ‘Fact Checker’ Sent Me Some Questions. Here Was My Answer. Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Customer Service Is in Decline: Are These Companies Just Too Big to Care?
The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year to the Best Readers in the History of Everything
Sodom and Gomorrica Vol. XI: The Fruits of Equity™ in Female Prisons
Advertisement