Is This the Sickest Puff Piece The Associated Press Has Ever Written?

The election of Tim “Sarah” McBride, a transgender-identifying man, to the House of Representatives has brought the debate over transgender issues directly into the halls of Congress. In response to his election, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced legislation to prohibit biological men who “identify” as women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

The issue was ultimately resolved when House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared that “all single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings—such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms—are reserved for individuals of that biological sex."

McBride has said that he will not fight the policy but though the battle has been won, the war is far from over. McBride is about to be one of the most celebrated congressmen in Washington — not because of anything he may accomplish, but because he is mentally ill.

Just look at this absurd puff piece about McBride from the Associated Press.

It was her [sic] last day in session as a Delaware state senator, and Sarah McBride sat in her [sic] tiny office at the state Capitol, preparing farewell remarks. She [sic] had made history here, as the first openly transgender state senator in the country. Now she [sic] was making history again, recently elected as the first openly transgender member of Congress. Her [sic] political promotion has come during a reckoning for transgender rights, when legislation in Republican-governed states around the country aims to curb their advance. During an election where a deluge of campaign ads and politicians demeaned trans people, McBride still easily won her [sic] blue state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The author of the article, Tiffany Stanley, went on to recap the kerfuffle with Rep. Mace over Capitol bathrooms, naturally portraying McBride as the hero of the story.

For her [sic] part, McBride tried to defuse the situation, saying she [sic] would follow the rules. “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms,” the 34-year-old wrote in a statement. While some activists want her [sic] to fight harder, to those who know her [sic], the move was classic Sarah — a pragmatist with a reputation of bipartisanship, a person who values diplomacy over pugilism. “There is so much joy and so much awe in having this opportunity, and I will not let anyone take that away from me,” McBride told The Associated Press. “I am simply there to do the job just like anyone else.”

While the only reason McBride has achieved any notoriety at all is his mental illness, of course, the Associated Press article crafts a narrative of a legislator who was destined for “a meteoric rise” at an early age.

“To be a first, a historic first, is a privilege and a burden,” writes Stanley. “McBride is quick to point out that she’s [sic[ more than just the headlines about her [sic] gender identity.”

Try not to laugh at the irony of that statement. If McBride wasn’t mentally ill, he’d be just another anonymous member of Congress to most people — if he even would have been elected to Congress at all. For sure, you wouldn’t know his name. Yet, the article continues to gush shamelessly over how hardworking he is, how he “rarely stops to eat on busy days,” and his alleged prowess for talking about “the minutiae of policymaking,” as if to prepare you for his inevitable run for president.

We're not gonna join in on the media praise of McBride. We're going to call him out for what he is: a mentally ill congressman.