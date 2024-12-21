The Left Keeps Leaning On The Most Easily Refuted Narrative

Earlier this week, CNN’s Scott Jennings obliterated Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) for accusing Republicans of letting the unelected Elon Musk control their agenda. Jennings then pointed to the recent Wall Street Journal report that revealed that Joe Biden was basically senile on day one of his presidency and that unelected staffers and officials have been doing his job for him.

Advertisement

Of course, the left has already agreed to hammer this narrative, and still thinks it can get away with it. On Friday, CNN’s Van Jones found himself on the receiving end of a verbal takedown from Scott Jennings for making the same exact argument as Jayapal.

And Jennings destroyed Jones just the same.

Jones began by painting a grim picture of billionaires shaping the nation’s political landscape, pointing to the recent debacle over the continuing resolution to fund the government. According to Jones, “two rich people threw a fit online and threw the government upside-down.” He lamented how Donald Trump and Elon Musk—neither in official office—managed to undermine bipartisan efforts with social media antics. “There are big, fancy college words called oligarchy, plutocracy… It’s called ruled by rich folks,” Jones declared, framing the scenario as emblematic of deeper systemic issues.

Previous: Scott Jennings Drops the Mother of All Truth Bombs on CNN



I can only imagine how surprised Jennings was that Jones would attempt to use this line of criticism after he’d already humiliated Jayapal for making the same argument a day earlier.

Advertisement

“Well, if Van is concerned about unelected officials running the government, I'd invite him to review the last four years of the Biden administration and maybe pick up The Wall Street Journal this week. We've apparently had a president that's so diminished that his staff has been hiding it from the American people and making key decisions on behalf of the American government despite never being elected to anything at all. So if you're concerned about it tonight, maybe take a look over the last four years.” Jennings responded.

The best thing was the way Van Jones smirked as Jennings spoke.

VAN JONES: We’re dealing with an oligarchy with Elon Musk here.



SCOTT JENNINGS: If you’re concerned about unelected officials running the government, I invite you to review the last 4 years of Biden.



pic.twitter.com/BiHukhPzAb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2024

How much longer are Democrats going to keep leaning into this narrative about unelected people running the show and get humiliated by the same irrefutable fact that Joe Biden has been non compos mentis for the last four years, and has had unelected people all around him making decisions on his behalf?

Advertisement

For our VIPs: Are Democrats Capable of Moving Toward the Center?

"Look, I think ultimately, all's well that ends well," Jennings continued. "The government did not shut down. We're not in any kind of crisis over the holidays here, and when Republicans get sworn in in January and Trump comes to the office on January the 20th, they're going to have to come together as a team and decide, 'Are we going to work together or not?'"

The left can complain about Elon Musk all they want, but it doesn't have a leg to stand on after the last four years.