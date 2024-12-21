New Bombshell Report Details Biden's Weaponization of Government

A bombshell 17,000-page report from the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has unveiled disturbing allegations against the Biden administration, exposing how it weaponized federal agencies for political gain. The document paints a damning picture of a “two-tiered system of government” that targeted the Democratic Party’s enemies, censored views it didn’t like, and tried to sway public opinion.

“[The] founding documents of the United States articulate the ideals of the American republic and guarantee to all American citizens fundamental rights and liberties,” the report reads. “For too long, however, the American people have faced a two-tiered system of government—one of favorable treatment for the politically-favored class, and one of intimidation and unfairness for the rest of American citizens. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the contrast between these two tiers has become even more stark.”

Among the report’s most alarming findings is what it found about the administration’s misuse of federal power to suppress free speech. According to the report, federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) collaborated with Big Tech, Stanford University, and the Atlantic Council to censor dissenting voices under initiatives including the “Election Integrity Partnership.” This “censorship-industrial complex” reportedly created a framework for suppressing so-called “mis-, dis-, or malinformation,” which is basically government-orchestrated silencing of Americans.

The report also details how the FBI retaliated against whistleblowers. Agents who dared to expose wrongdoing in the bureau faced suspension without pay, blocked opportunities for outside employment, and, in some cases, outright purges. These actions raise serious concerns about the agency’s integrity and its commitment to accountability.

And then there’s the election interference.

The report exposed how the Biden campaign colluded with 51 former intelligence officials to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election by labeling it “disinformation.” This effort, the committee suggests, not only misled the public, but could have influenced the election’s outcome.

The Democrats will certainly dispute this report, but Republicans came with receipts. The report includes emails that expose a coordinated censorship strategy involving partnerships with Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

🚨 @Weaponization releases 17,000-page staff report detailing the Select Subcommittee's findings about the Biden-Harris Administration's weaponized federal government.



Through its oversight and investigations, the Select Subcommittee found numerous instances of the federal… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 20, 2024

These abuses of power are unacceptable and demand immediate accountability. The committee has pledged to safeguard the rights of all Americans and restore neutrality and transparency to federal agencies. However, this investigation leaves troubling questions about the health of democracy in the United States—which Democrats claim they want to protect—and the dire consequences of unchecked government overreach.