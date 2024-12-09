Could This Be a Game-Changer In Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Battle?

Ever since Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, Democrats, determined to block his confirmation, have revived unproven allegations reminiscent of the tactics used against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It may work, as some reports suggest that spineless Republicans may not vote to confirm him.

Last week reports surfaced that Hegseth’s nomination may be faltering; Trump’s team is reportedly considering Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) as a potential backup nominee. Hegseth is still in it; however, conflicting accounts make the outcome uncertain. But Hegseth’s latest move could be a game-changer.

Pete Hegseth’s lawyer has raised the stakes in his nomination battle for Secretary of Defense, suggesting a potential legal counterstrike that could be a game-changer. Attorney Tim Parlatore warned that Hegseth might pursue a civil extortion lawsuit against his sexual assault accuser if her claims derail his confirmation.

Speaking to CNN, Parlatore clarified that while the accuser’s actions might not meet the threshold for criminal extortion, they could still warrant civil litigation. The suggestion underscores the high-stakes nature of Hegseth’s nomination process, where allegations and legal threats have become pivotal factors.

“It was something we were considering at the time,” he said. “Quite frankly, with the violation of the agreement, if he is not confirmed as secretary of defense, we may still bring a civil extortion claim against her.”

The Hill has more.

Hegseth has denied the allegations and said it was a consensual affair with a woman who later regretted cheating on her husband. Through his lawyer, he said he signed an NDA because it was at the height of the #MeToo movement. The allegations surfaced last month after President-elect Trump chose Hegseth to lead the Pentagon. Parlatore told CNN that the woman’s false claim was “put out in violation of a settlement agreement.” If that “causes him to lose his future employment opportunities, then yes, that is something that is worth bringing a lawsuit against,” the attorney said. Parlatore said the NDA is no longer valid because it has “been breached” by the accuser.

A group of veterans involved in the private evacuation of thousands after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021 has rallied behind Hegseth. Among them is former Force Recon Marine Chad Robichaux, whose team evacuated over 17,000 people after the Taliban takeover.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Robichaux voiced strong support for Hegseth and criticized senators hesitant to confirm him, pointing out their lack of similar scrutiny for current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Hegseth’s nomination faces heavy scrutiny, raising questions about its viability in the Senate.

"That's the same Senate that's saying that [Hegseth] maybe had a few too many drinks, or whatever he did, is the same one that was silent when [Austin] left Americans behind, and when I say left Americans behind — thousands of Americans behind, in Afghanistan, when he left thousands of Americans stranded in Africa when he left thousands of Americans stranded in Ukraine," he said.

Hopefully, Republicans on the fence will wake up and see what's really happening here.