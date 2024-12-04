Charlamagne tha God Humiliated Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' And It Was Awesome

Charlamagne tha God, the outspoken radio host and cultural commentator, delivered a sharp critique of the Democratic Party’s moral posturing during his appearance on “The View,” leaving Whoopi Goldberg visibly frustrated after he called her out for her political hypocrisy.

The discussion centered around President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, a move that has actually drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle—but Whoopi Goldberg and some others have defended Biden, claiming he didn’t lie when he said repeatedly he wouldn’t pardon his son.

Earlier this week, Whoopi pushed back against Alyssa Farah Griffin's characterization of Biden flip-flopping on pardoning Hunter a "lie."

"I'd stop calling it a lie," she said. "I think Biden had no intentions of pardoning Hunter. And I think the more stuff that went down, I think he said, 'Well, why am I busting my behind to stay straight and do this when nobody else is.'"

On Wednesday, Joy Behar opened the discussion by framing Biden’s actions as a typical political move, saying, “As if the other side doesn’t do it.” Charlamagne didn’t let that slide. “I think all of the criticism is valid because Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time and, you know, they act so self-righteous," he responded. He pointed out the inconsistency of Biden’s messaging, highlighting that he had repeatedly claimed, “Nobody’s above the law,” only to later contradict that stance with the pardon.

Goldberg attempted to defend Biden by suggesting his decision to pardon Hunter only came recently and that he “changed his mind” because “he got sick of watching everybody else get over."

Charlamagne wasn’t buying it. “But that’s their fault,” he shot back, blaming Democrats for their holier-than-thou rhetoric. “They're the ones that go out there and they stand on moral high ground. They don't have to do that.”

When Goldberg asked for clarification on what the moral high ground is, Charlamagne didn’t hold back: “The moral high ground is ‘nobody’s above the law.’” He even directly called out Biden’s dishonesty, adding, “He didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with.”

“When it comes to political parties, if you pick a side, right, if you say you're a Democrat, if you say you're a Republican, you refuse to be objective about anything.”

“That's why I'm an independent,” claimed co-host Sarah Haines.

“And I think that's the best way to go,” Charlamagne said.

“But that's not a monolith,” Whoopi insisted. “We're not—Democrats are not a monolith.”

“Then why can't you say when Democrats are wrong?” Charlamagne asked.

Boom! What a mic drop moment that was. Charlamagne has clearly watched "The View" before and knows that they are physically incapable of admitting when Democrats are wrong.

"Why can't you say when Democrats are wrong!?"



It was really something to see Charlamagne call out Goldberg’s reluctance to concede any wrongdoing by Biden right to her face, even as he repeatedly emphasized the need for objectivity. “We’ve turned political parties into teams,” he argued. “If you say you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you refuse to be objective about anything.”

Nothing stopped Goldberg from clinging to her defense of Biden and the Democrats. She simply refused to acknowledge her hypocrisy, despite Charlamagne calling her out for it.

Charlamagne closed the exchange with a sobering truth: “Neither one of them [political parties] have the moral high ground... Why can’t we just all be objective and call it what it is?”