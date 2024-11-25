Trump's Plan to Make The Military Great Again Is Going to Cause Fireworks

Thanks to Joe Biden, our military has become a joke. But Donald Trump has a plan to purge the military of wokeness and make it strong again.

According to a report from The Times of London, defense sources say that Trump is preparing an executive order to reinstate his transgender ban in the U.S. military.

Advertisement

The order, which could be issued on his first day back in the White House on Jan. 20, would reportedly result in the medical discharge of approximately 15,000 active-duty transgender service members, deeming them unfit to serve.

It would also lead to a ban on trans people joining the military and would come at a time when almost all branches of the American armed forces are failing to meet recruitment targets. Trump, 78, has railed against “woke” practices in the military, saying that some high-ranking officers are often more interested in diversity, equity and inclusion than planning to fight. The ban is expected to be wider ranging than a similar order made during his first term in office, when Trump prevented transgender people joining the armed forces, but allowed those already serving to keep their jobs. President Biden rescinded the order, but this time even those with decades of service will be removed from their posts, according to several sources.

I'm all for it. Transgenderism is a mental disorder. As such, the U.S. military shouldn’t allow anyone with a mental health condition to serve in any position. It’s too much of a risk, and we have enough problems with pride events becoming common in the military.

Advertisement

According to the Pentagon, privacy policies make it difficult to measure the number of active duty trans people, but about 2,200 service members had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2021, when Trump’s first ban was lifted. There are about 1.3 million active duty personnel in the military. There are believed to be thousands of other personnel who identify as transgender. Military charities that fought the trans ban during Trump’s first term are aware of his plans for a similar move by the incoming administration.

Critics of the plan claim that purging the military of transgender-identifying service members is a bad thing because, they say, it would undermine military readiness at a time when the military is struggling to recruit people.

“These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people,” a source familiar with Trump’s plans told The Times. “Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment, and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions.”

“Should a trans ban be implemented from day one of the Trump administration it would undermine the readiness of the military and create an even greater recruitment and retention crisis, not to mention signalling vulnerability to America’s adversaries,” Rachel Branaman, executive director of Modern Military Association of America, which campaigns on behalf of LGBTQ+ military personnel and veterans, told the paper.

Advertisement

Hogwash.

I think once the woke nonsense is purged from the military, the recruitment issues will resolve themselves. Restoring the military’s emphasis on excellence and merit will naturally attract the kind of dedicated individuals needed to maintain the United State's role as the most powerful military in the world.