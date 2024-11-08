WATCH: Michael Cohen Getting Trolled During Livestream Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Matt Margolis | 10:10 AM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Do you remember how Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, revealed back in September on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” that he was planning to leave the country and even change his name if Donald Trump won the 2024 election?

"What do you think happens to you if he wins?” MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace asked Trump's former lawyer.

"Well, I'm out of here," he told her. "I mean, I'm already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don't know how it's going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don't want them moving to where I'm looking to go," he added. 

"But I — and I don't think you yourself, the president of MSNBC, General Milley, um, you know, Liz Cheney — How many people has he turned around and said that this is, that these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to?" Cohen hyperventilate. "And the worst is the Supreme Court's recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now, he thinks it's not only is it I can do whatever I want, but I can't even be prosecuted. It's a get-out-of-jail-free card solely for the president."

"So you're out of here?" she asked. "You'd leave the country."

"I have no choice," he said.

"Unbelievable state of being," she observed.

"I'd still be available to you, but by remote," he assured her.

"Right. By encrypted remote."

I'm sure you knew then he wouldn't follow through, and indeed, he has reneged on his plan to leave the country.

Yeah, he's still here. He was explaining his decision during a TIkTok livestream after Trump's victory, and, well, it didn't go well. Apparently, viewers were adding filters to the livestream, which made Cohen extremely irritated.

"Alright. I did. I said I was leaving, and then the following day — get that through your dumb heads — the following day, I turned around and I said that there's no chance in the world that I'm leaving my country. Thank you very much. Alright? Not leaving anywhere. You leave. This is my country. And I have every right, every single right within which to turn around when we stop so we can — Alright, two seconds, I'm gonna end up blocking this idiot."

Related: 'Butter’s Over $3?' Joe Scarborough’s Cluelessness on Everyday Costs Shows Why Trump Won

You really have to watch the following clip to see how hilarious it is and to appreciate how angry he gets over the course of the livestream when various filters are applied to his face as he attempts to explain why he "had no choice" but to leave the country if Trump won the election but is now firmly in the "I'm not going anywhere" camp.

I could watch this all day.

The truth is, plenty of people—including celebrities—claimed they’d leave the country if Trump was reelected, but they had no intention of going anywhere. These threats were nothing more than shameless virtue signaling and fearmongering, using their platforms to project a sense of fear about a second Trump administration. In reality, they weren’t truly afraid; it was all about scaring people into voting against Trump. Nothing more, nothing less.

