Holy Smokes! Bill Clinton to Campaign for Kamala in New Hampshire!

It's true: WMUR-TV, the local ABC News affiliate in New Hampshire, is reporting that former President Bill Clinton is off to defend the Granite State on Friday.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Bill Clinton will return to New Hampshire on Friday to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot. According to the campaign, Clinton will travel as a campaign surrogate to “energize supporters around Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, Joyce Craig and NH Dems’ New Way Forward agenda.” No other details were released about Friday’s visit. This story will be updated as we learn more.

This announcement comes just a few days after the latest New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll was released, indicating that Donald Trump has a narrow lead over Kamala Harris. Trump’s lead stands at 50.2%, while Harris’s is at 49.8% — which is well within the margin of error but a sign that the Harris-Walz campaign is having to defend traditionally blue states.

"But the fact that Trump, who’s lost the Granite State twice, is leading in a state Democrats carried in seven of the last eight presidential races, could be very significant," wrote Michael Graham of the New Hampshire Journal. "It’s one of a series of indicators that the Trump campaign is expanding the field of potential pick-up states less than two weeks before Election Day."

The last Republican presidential candidate to win New Hampshire was George W. Bush in 2000.

Mark Halperin recently discussed how the Trump campaign is making a play for New Hampshire with Megyn Kelly.

"When Kamala Harris a few weeks ago did an event in New Hampshire, I said to everybody in both parties, like, what's going on?" he explained. "Because she's spending a day campaigning in New Hampshire. They said, oh, no, she's got a fundraiser in Boston. She's given a national speech. It's got nothing to do with being bordered by New Hampshire. In fact, the private data in New Hampshire shows her with a pretty substantial lead. Joe Biden back in New Hampshire yesterday."

"There's a school of thought," he continued. "I'm not predicting Trump will win a landslide. I'm not rooting for Trump winning a landslide. But there's a school of thought that says, Trump's going to go to Albuquerque to try to win New Mexico. He's going to go to St. Paul to try to win Minnesota. He's going to go to, I don't know, Richmond to try to win Virginia. And then he's going to go to New Hampshire. And I was told yesterday, as someone showed me, an email saying that the Trump campaign is doing last-minute hiring, paying a pretty robust sum for folks to do doorknocking at the last minute."

"So watch that dynamic," Halperin said. "Let's see. It could be a mistake. But again, Joe Biden went there."

And now Clinton is going there.

The Trump campaign has reportedly set its sights on New Hampshire, Minnesota, Virginia, and New Mexico. While public polling out of these states generally favors Kamala, it's not insignificant that the Harris-Walz campaign is sending Clinton there to campaign for her.

What do they know?