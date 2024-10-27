Does Anyone Think Kamala Is Going to Win Anymore?

Matt Margolis | 10:47 AM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The obvious disclaimer about how close this election is and not to take anything for granted aside, does anyone think Kamala Harris is on the verge of winning this election? Like, legitimately? In the past few weeks, her lead in the RealClearPolitics averages has disappeared, and Trump now has the lead in the national average.

Sure, the polls could be wrong like they were in 2022, but just look at the Harris-Walz campaign lately. They're enlisting celebrities to handle her final pitch and duping her supporters into thinking they're about to see a Beyoncé concert to boost attendance at her rallies. 

And of course, even the campaign rhetoric has become increasingly desperate and unhinged. 

Recommended: The Reason Kamala Harris’s Campaign is Unraveling

On Saturday night, Michelle Obama headlined Kamala Harris’s rally in a performance that veered from cringeworthy to downright unhinged. It seems as though the campaign has abandoned any attempt to win back male voters. After Barack Obama’s recent scolding of black men blew up in his face, Michelle doubled down, launching into a hysterical rant about abortion and condemning men for not backing Kamala.

If Barack Obama couldn't pull that off, why would Michelle be able to? She can't. And yet, she wasn't even the worst part of the evening. When Kamala Harris made her appearance, she doubled down on angry and unhinged rhetoric.

The funny thing about this clip is that it's so poorly acted. She starts yelling and pounding her arms, pretending to be angry, but it's just an act. She's done the exact same thing at her recent rallies:

Does anyone honestly think this is how a winning campaign behaves? Sure, Harris’s team has to keep up appearances, but with Trump’s momentum on the trail, they’re showing anything but confidence.

Recommended: This Was The Single Most Important Answer from Trump’s Joe Rogan Interview

Her supporters aren’t exactly brimming with optimism either. Lately, their actions suggest even they’re doubting her chances. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), for example, just released an ad that subtly distances himself from Biden and Harris. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) has also been putting space between herself and the Biden-Harris ticket, while Rep. Elissa Slotkin, campaigning for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, sounds more like a MAGA Republican than a Democrat on the trail.

Sen. John Fetterman also sounds like he thinks Donald Trump is going to win.

The campaign isn't acting like they're going to win, and Kamala's advocates aren't acting like they think she's going to win.

