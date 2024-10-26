This Was The Single Most Important Answer from Trump’s Joe Rogan Interview

If you haven't had a chance to watch Trump's three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, don't worry, I'm gonna tell you what I think was the most important part.

It was a rather telling moment, when Rogan started to ask him about bad advice he may have been given while he was president. Trump, used the opportunity to answer a key question that you don't see many politicians willing to answer honestly.

"Oh, yeah. I think so. The one question that you'll ask me, that I think you'll ask me, that people seem to ask, and I always come up with the same answer.," Trump said. "If—the one mistake—because I did, I had a lot of success. Great economy. Great everything. Everything was great. We would — the military, we rebuilt it. Biggest tax cuts in history. All this stuff, we did we had a great presidency. Three supreme court justices—most people get none—you know, you pick them young, this way, they're there for 50 years. Right? So, you know, even if a president is there for eight years, oftentimes, they never have a chance. I had three. It was sort of the luck of the draw."

Trump continued: "But I will say that it always comes back to the same answer. The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people—I picked some great people. You know? But you don't think about that—I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked. I picked a few people that I shouldn't have picked, and—"

"Neocons?" asked Rogan.

"Yeah, neocons or bad people or disloyal people or—"

"People that were just bad—you got bad advice."

"Yeah. I mean, look. I mean, you're reading about him a little bit today. A guy like Kelly who is a bully—a bully, but a weak, a weak person—You know? You know more about bullies than anybody probably around, because you deal in a certain sport where the bullies are exposed very quickly. "

Joe Rogan just asked Trump what was one mistake he made during his presidency…



The difference between Trump and Kamala:



TRUMP ANSWERS.



His answer is humble and honest. LOVE IT!



pic.twitter.com/DgXz2qkwjZ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 26, 2024

Now, this is actually a huge admission on Trump's part, as part of the case he made during his 2016 campaign was that as a successful businessman, he knew how to bring in the best people into his administration. Obviously, he made some bad choices. I've been saying that for some time, and one of the worst was Omarosa, but there were plenty others. His willingness to admit that was a genuine moment for him.

Now compare that to how Kamala Harris handled questions about mistakes she made.

"Madam Vice President, everybody as human beings, we are not perfect. We have our flaws. We make mistakes. We have our weaknesses. And the office of the presidency can sometimes bring those weaknesses out in ways that the incumbent may not expect. What weaknesses do you bring to the table and how do you plan to overcome them while you're in office?" ask a local election official.

Her answer was terrible.

Kamala says one of her "weaknesses" is that she (allegedly) has a "team of very smart people around me who bring to my decision-making process different perspectives."



What? pic.twitter.com/LDK5puuwWW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

After Kamala gave a non-answer, Anderson Cooper offered a follow-up.

"Is there something you can point to in your life, political life or in your life, in the last four years that you think is a mistake that you have learned from?" he asked.

"I mean, I've — I've made many mistakes. And they range from, you know, if you've ever parented a child, you know you make lots of mistakes to, in my role as vice president? I mean, I've probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well-versed on issues, and I think that is very important. It's a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and feel compelled to answer a question."

NEW: Kamala Harris has no clue what to say after CNN's Anderson Cooper asks her to think of one mistake that she has learned from in her life.



Cooper: Is there [a mistake] you can point to in your life that you have learned from?



Harris: I mean, you know if you‘ve ever… pic.twitter.com/JUAcpG7yWC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

Kamala Harris pulled the classic "my biggest weakness is actually a strength" response, but Trump actually offered something real. Kamala pretends to be humble, but she can't even admit her own flaws and mistakes. That's why Trump resonates with so many people. He's the genuine article.