Another Editing Scandal Plagues CBS News

Last week, CBS got caught in a scandal for editing Kamala Harris’s interview with Bill Whitaker on "60 Minutes." Now, less than a week later, another editing controversy has surfaced — this time involving House Speaker Mike Johnson’s interview with Margaret Brennan, in which CBS deceptively cut key information that Johnson shared.

Advertisement

During the interview, Johnson expressed his concern that noncitizens are going to vote, and Brennan promptly tried to dismiss the idea because "it's against the law."

Here's a transcript of the exchange as CBS News aired it:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You know that it is against the law for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. That's established law. SPEAKER JOHNSON: Of course it is. Of course it is, but – of course it is, but here's the problem. There's a number of states that are not requiring proof of citizenship when illegals or noncitizens register to vote. We know that's happening. MARGARET BRENNAN: But respectfully, Speaker, you— SPEAKER JOHNSON: We want – everybody should want the law to be followed.

But here's the transcript of what actually happened in the interview with the portions cut in bold:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You know that it is against the law for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. That's established law. SPEAKER JOHNSON: Of course it is. Of course it is, but – of course it is, but here's the problem. There's a number of states that are not requiring proof of citizenship when illegals or noncitizens register to vote. We know that's happening. Look, Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, I was gonna say, he issued an executive order to clean up their voting rules, heading into the election. Less than 30 days out, a couple of days ago, the Obama, I mean, the Biden administration, Department of Justice, Biden-Harris administration sued the governor and the state the Commonwealth of Virginia to try to prevent them from cleaning out their voter rolls. See, that kind of thing creates a lot of doubt and concern in the minds of a lot of the American people. Why would they do that? We want – everybody should want the law to be followed.

Advertisement

How do we know that this is what Johnson said and that CBS deceptively edited the interview to avoid airing information damaging to Brennan's preferred narrative? Because Johnson recorded the interview himself as he was doing it.

Apparently, CBS also doesn't want you to hear about Virginia Gov. Youngkin, who is trying to clean the state's voter rolls so non-American citizens can't vote there.



We need more states doing this, but the Biden-Harris Administration is SUING VIRGINIA and trying to STOP it. pic.twitter.com/10JIJSNkPR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

It's amazing to think that CBS News thought it could get away with it after its deceptive practices were already under scrutiny after editing Kamala's "60 Minutes" interview in a futile attempt to make her sound better.

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

This is how desperate the liberal media is to push the narrative it wants to push. Apparently conservatives need to record their pre-recorded television interviews themselves so they can show the receipts when media outlets try to get away with Orwellian editing practices.