'60 Minutes' Caught Editing Kamala's Interview Responses

As we previously reported, Kamala Harris did an interview with Bill Whitaker on "60 Minutes' and it was a complete disaster. During the interview, Kamala Harris struggled when asked substantive questions. She notably avoided directly calling Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu an ally, despite the U.S. providing Israel with billions in military aid. Her vague responses did little to clarify her stance, especially when pressed on Netanyahu’s defiance of U.S. calls for a ceasefire.

She was no better on domestic issues, Harris faced scrutiny over her economic plans, which could add $3 trillion to the deficit. Her typical talking points about taxing the rich failed to satisfy Whitaker, who pointed out Congress’s lack of support for her proposals. When asked why the administration only recently cracked down on asylum seekers despite a surge in border crossings, Harris deflected by blaming Congress and Donald Trump.

But the most damaging part of the interview came when Harris was questioned about her flip-flopping on major policies like fracking and immigration. Instead of directly addressing these changes, she offered evasive answers about traveling the country and listening to people, raising doubts about her consistency.

But the real interview was likely so much worse than what was broadcast. You see, '60 Minutes' has been caught editing Kamala Harris's responses in true Orwellian fashion.

Check out the following exchange that was posted on social media before the interview aired:

KAMALA on ISRAEL: Well, Bill ... the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.



This was a nonsensical word salad that didn't make much sense. So '60 Minutes' decided to do what passes for journalism these days and literally edited the interview, splicing her response to a different question in place of that monstrosity.

But that's not the version of the interview that was aired.

Here's a video showing what transpired in the interview, and then what was actually aired:

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



Here's a transcript of the real interview:

BILL WHITAKER: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening. KAMALA HARRIS: Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

Now, here's a transcript of the broadcasted interview:

BILL WHITAKER: But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening. KAMALA HARRIS: We are not gonna stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

CBS News's transcript of the interview also features the edited version.

Make no mistake, neither answer was good, but the folks on the editing floor at CBS News clearly felt the revised version made her look marginally better.

The question is, what other edits were made to this interview?