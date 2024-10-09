Kamala Again Fails to Explain What She’d Do Differently Than Joe Biden

Kamala Harris appeared on “The View” Tuesday for another infamous softball interview. The most amazing part came when co-host Sonny Hostin allowed her to distance herself from Joe Biden’s failures and Harris failed to do so.

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” Hostin asked.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” Kamala replied. “And I’ve been part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

The right highlighted her response, and the left criticized it. When she had a second opportunity to tackle the question during her interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," she once again dropped the ball.

"Polling shows that a lot of people, especially independent voters, really want this to be a change election," Colbert began. "And that they tend to break for you in terms of thinking about change. You are a member of the president's administration. Under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be and what would stay the same?"

Kamala's response was underwhelming, to say the least.

“Well, I mean, I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris replied as if that was all voters needed to hear. Colbert, attempting to get something of substance, pressed on, but instead of offering any meaningful distinction or vision, Harris shifted gears to the usual word salad tossed with talking points she has said dozens of times already about loving the American people and believing in the country’s character.

"And so that would be one change in terms of... but also, I think it's important to say with, you know, 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump," she continued. "And-and so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like were I to be elected president, it is about, frankly, I-I-I-I love the American people, and I-I believe in our country. I-I-I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people."

She wasn't done with this word salad.

"You know, we have aspirations. We have dreams. We are we-we have incredible work ethic, and-and-and I believe that we can create and-and build upon the success we've achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and, in that way, grow the strength of our nation," she continued. "I.. so... for example, my economic policies, I-I-I think of it and I've named it as creating an opportunity economy. So it's about things like investing in small businesses. I love our small businesses."

Colbert asks Kamala what she would do differently than Joe Biden (the second time she has been asked this question today).



She responds by whipping up a truly epic 60 second word salad that does not answer the question.

Kamala's allies in the media keep asking her to explain what makes her different from Biden because they know just how important it is for her to put distance between them. Time and time again, she proves that she can't.