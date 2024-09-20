Oprah's Livestreamed 'Interview' of Kamala Was Another Train Wreck

Matt Margolis | 10:21 AM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey "interviewed" Kamala Harris during a livestream rally in Farmington Hills, Michigan. 

Calling it an interview is generous—it was more of an Oprah-produced campaign ad for Kamala, complete with a lineup of celebrities, likely brought in to boost viewership. The entire thing felt like an effort to use Oprah's influence to deliver Harris’s campaign message, not to have a serious discussion about the issues.

But it didn’t work. Neither Harris, Winfrey, nor the celebrity guests were enough to attract much interest.  Based on screenshots shared on X/Twitter, the event got barely 271,000 viewers on YouTube, and viewership on X ranged anywhere from 10,000 to just under 65,000 viewers. It’s not entirely clear what other platforms she may have streamed the event through or what the actual viewership was, but even the New York Times only put the number at “hundreds of thousands of viewers,” which they say “bolster[s] a strategy that Ms. Harris’s campaign sees as crucial to reaching voters in battleground states and beyond in November.”

But Trump’s interview with Elon Musk on X had millions of people listening in and has accumulated over 278 million views.

Frankly, the low viewership was probably a blessing for Kamala. The event was a cringe-fest, filled with empty platitudes and half-truths, with very little substance or real answers.

For our VIPs: Does Kamala Harris Have a Problem With Independents?

Of course, the New York Times still hailed the event as a success, but they really proved themselves to be shameless propagandists by shamelessly gushing about it.  

“But the most remarkable moments in the roughly 90-minute forum came when Ms. Winfrey did what she does best: orchestrating an interview that connects with everyday Americans whose experiences illustrate the strife of a country craving empathy,” the paper wrote. “The discussions were heavy at times, with members of the audience — in person and at home — in tears.”

Really?

Let’s look at the evidence. A married couple asked Kamala a critical question, and her response was insanely bad.

“We really would love to know what your plan is to help lower the cost of living,” the wife said to Kamala.

“Yeah, first of all, thank you both for being here. And yours is a story I hear around the country as I travel and, ummm, in terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American Dream is—for this generation and so many recently—far more elusive than it's been, and we need to deal with that. And there are a number of ways. One is bringing down the cost of everyday necessities, including groceries.”

Did you get a plan out of that? Her response made zero sense and wasn't even an answer. But what was really incredible was the look of fear on her face when she started to respond. 

There were plenty of other cringeworthy moments as well.

And, of course, the foundation of her message is all platitudes, no substance.

What a disaster.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

