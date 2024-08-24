The Kennedy Family at Large Is Trash

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave an epic speech on Friday, during which he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

And he destroyed the Democratic Party at the same time.

"I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of 6 in 1960, and back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution, of civil rights," Kennedy said. "The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy. As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with."

"It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag, and big money. When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent," he added.

The significance of Kennedy's endorsement of Trump is no small thing. The Kennedy family has been synonymous with the Democratic Party royalty for decades. Earlier this year, when RFK Jr. secured a spot on the Michigan ballot, the Kennedy family came rushing to a Biden campaign event the same day to endorse him.

"We want to make crystal clear our feeling that the best way forward for America is to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to four more years," Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s younger sister, said at the event.

But the family at large really outdid themselves on Friday after Robert endorsed Trump, releasing a really nasty statement.

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story."

It's hard to imagine a more disgusting attack on family, but that's what the Democratic Party has become. Party loyalty trumps family.

Naturally, the Kennedys got blasted for it.

Imagine throwing your own brother under the bus. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 23, 2024

Betraying your own brother speaks to your character, not his. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 23, 2024

Your bother is asking what he can do for the country.



You are focused on what the country can do for you.



So yes, your dad would absolutely be proud of his son. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) August 23, 2024

Throwing your brother under the bus is an indictment of your own character. His courage to defy you reveals what a remarkable man he is. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 23, 2024

In short, the Kennedy family at large is trash.