The Kennedy Family at Large Is Trash

Matt Margolis | 11:56 AM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave an epic speech on Friday, during which he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. 

And he destroyed the Democratic Party at the same time.

Advertisement

"I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of 6 in 1960, and back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution, of civil rights," Kennedy said. "The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy. As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with."

"It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag, and big money. When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent," he added.

The significance of Kennedy's endorsement of Trump is no small thing. The Kennedy family has been synonymous with the Democratic Party royalty for decades. Earlier this year, when RFK Jr. secured a spot on the Michigan ballot, the Kennedy family came rushing to a Biden campaign event the same day to endorse him. 

Advertisement

Recommended: Revenge of the Kennedys: RFK Jr. Takes a Flame Thrower to the Entire System

"We want to make crystal clear our feeling that the best way forward for America is to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to four more years," Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s younger sister, said at the event.

But the family at large really outdid themselves on Friday after Robert endorsed Trump, releasing a really nasty statement.

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story."

It's hard to imagine a more disgusting attack on family, but that's what the Democratic Party has become. Party loyalty trumps family. 

Naturally, the Kennedys got blasted for it.

Advertisement

In short, the Kennedy family at large is trash.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. ELECTION 2024

Recommended

TRANSCRIPT: Every Word of RFK Jr's Epic Anti-Establishment Speech Chris Queen
Revenge of the Kennedys: RFK Jr. Takes a Flame Thrower to the Entire System Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump Is Back On His A-Game C.A. Skeet
Alejandro Mayorkas Is an Absolute Menace. Wait Until You See What We've Found! Kevin Downey Jr.
Can Political Rallies Play Whatever Music They Want? Matt Margolis
More Proof That Fauci, Washington Post Lied About Beagle Torture Program Ben Bartee

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump Is Back On His A-Game
More Proof That Fauci, Washington Post Lied About Beagle Torture Program
The Democratic Party Should Just Rebrand As ‘The Abortion Party’
Advertisement