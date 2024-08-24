To Save Democracy, Kamala Harris Has to Lose

When Joe Biden was forced out, many in the Democratic Party wanted an open process to select a new nominee. Several party leaders, including Barack Obama, openly called for such a process, even after Joe Biden endorsed Kamala, which caused many in the party to fall in line and coalesce behind her.

It was hardly the first time the party had rigged the process in favor of a nominee. In 2016, the Democrat Party agreed it was Hillary Clinton's turn to run, but Bernie Sanders launched a bid for president and was a threat. The process was subsequently rigged to ensure that she would become the victor. Similar accusations were levied against the party in 2020, as well as during this year's cycle, in order to ensure Joe Biden had a smooth ride to winning the nomination without primary opponents getting in the way. So the Democratic Party was in familiar territory when it bypassed its own voters to anoint one candidate rather than leave it up to the voters to decide.

During an appearance on Fox Business Friday, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary said Democrats may one day realize they made a “huge mistake” in anointing Kamala Harris and stop rigging primaries.

"This is an example of anointing somebody into a position and not running a process. If by chance she loses this election, I predict that neither Democrats or the Republicans will ever do this again without running a process."

"They did this with Hillary Clinton. She was anointed. She lost. If Harris loses, it's because they panicked, anointed her, and didn't run a process that would have chosen perhaps somebody else or her, strengthened. This is not how democracy is supposed to work. It's a huge mistake, and I think she's going to have to be tested like she was in 2020. And she flamed out really quickly when the press—people like you—asking her the tough questions about her policies. And I think there's a risk that that could happen again."

This is NOT how democracy is supposed to work. If by chance Harris loses this election, I predict that neither democrats or republicans will EVER do this again without running a process. If she loses it’s because they panicked, appointed her and didn’t run a process. HUGE mistake pic.twitter.com/DNbfVw3Sel — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) August 24, 2024

O'Leary said a similar thing during a separate interview on Fox News with Rachel Campos-Duffy.

"If, in fact, Harris loses—and it's 50/50, she may win, she may lose—this whole party, the Democratic Party, is going to revisit what happened here because they did the same thing with Hillary Clinton. It was assumed she would win; they anointed her, she lost. Harris is assumed a winner by anointment. If [Kamala] loses, the party will never do this to itself again because they missed the opportunity to run a process and suck up another week of airtime, and they didn't do it."

"Now, I'm not saying she's going to lose, but I would have never let that happen. If I'm selling a business. I tell my managers, 'Never bring me one offer. Bring me a process. Show me there's no other bid out there that I want, then I'll make a decision if I'm selling.'"

When you assume victory, you risk it all. The Democratic Party has been down this road before with Hillary Clinton. They anointed her, and she lost. Now they’re doing the same with Harris. If she loses, they’ll regret not running a process, missing out on weeks of valuable… pic.twitter.com/CmX7S8ZqKa — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) August 24, 2024

Though he didn't say it directly, the obvious point here is that to save democracy, Kamala Harris has to lose. Otherwise, the Democratic Party elites will feel emboldened to continue to bypass their own voters to choose their candidate.

