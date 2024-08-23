One Line From Kamala's Speech That Is Being Ruthlessly Mocked For Lack of Self-Awareness

If you watched Kamala's speech Thursday night, my condolences. That's a long time to listen to her voice and her lies.

Still, there was a moment that was almost amusing, though mostly just painfully lacking in self-awareness.

Advertisement

Though her speech was missing a lot on policy, she tried to reinvent herself and tout her record in various offices, during which gave us this little

"I stood up," she claimed, "For veterans and students being scammed by big for-profit colleges. For workers who were being cheated out of the wages they were due. For seniors facing elder abuse."

"That's ironic," observed the Trump War Room account on X/Twitter.

For over three years now, conservative media has been calling out the treatment of Joe Biden within the White House, which can only be described as elder abuse. Yet, until his debate with Trump, the mainstream media turned a blind eye. They never questioned whether the man who spent roughly 40% of his presidency on vacation, routinely slurred and mumbled through speeches, got lost on stage, forgot what office he held, and was deliberately hidden from public view whenever possible was truly fit—mentally or physically—to be president. Nor did they ask if he was being exploited.

Not until after he dropped out, anyway.

"In retrospect, Mr. Biden should not have sought reelection," the Washington Post editorial board conceded earlier this week. "The June 27 debate was worse than just a bad night, as the president maintained afterward. The 81-year-old had showed signs of slipping for a long time, but his inner circle worked to conceal his decline."

We knew. We've been calling it out for years. And we didn’t just criticize Jill Biden for enabling this; we also called out Kamala Harris, who has often been described as the last person in the room with Biden during key decisions, for being clearly complicit in this scandalous abuse.

Advertisement

Related: Dems Are Panicking About RFK Jr. Potentially Endorsing Trump

We knew that Joe Biden wasn’t capable of being the president of the United States, and his enablers knew it too. Rather than do the right thing, they kept up the charade until the debate made it impossible.

So, for Kamala Harris to pat herself on the back for standing up against elder abuse just rings hollow in light of what she's been doing the past three and a half years. Naturally, the remark got quite a reaction on social media, as many pointed out that she was an accessory to elder abuse for the last three and a half years.

"Someone should ask Biden about Kamala’s views on elder abuse," quipped Buck Sexton.

And the comments kept coming in.

While the Democrats and the mainstream media conspired to conceal Joe Biden cognitive decline, we were telling the truth all along. Thanks to our VIP members’ support, we’re able to stay online and continue to bring you the unvarnished truth. If you’d like to join us in the fight to save this country from becoming a banana republic, please sign up here. Use the promo code FIGHT for a limited-time 60% discount on your annual membership.