LOL! Not Even KJP Can Name Any of Kamala's Policy Achievements

What exactly has Kamala Harris accomplished while in office? As we've reported in the past, her supporters can't name anything. But what's even more telling than that is that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who has all the resources of the White House propaganda machine, couldn't name a "specific policy achievement” during Vice President Harris' time in office.

"Given that they’ve worked so closely together in that time, what does the president see as the vice president’s biggest achievement during their time in office together?" a reporter asked.

"So, look, because they’ve been partners, those achievements have been done — certainly, those historic, unprecedented achievement have been done together," she began. "I’ll say this, the president believes in the vice president's leadership, her temperament, her experience. And he is — and he has said this himself: One of the proudest decisions that he made in 2020 was selecting her as vice president because he believed that she can — can go on day one. And you’ve seen that — you’ve seen them do that together on day one of this administration. That doesn’t change."

And, from there she continued to filibuster... and horribly, I might add.

"I’m — I’m not going to parse out anything from here. They have been partners. She’s been a critical partner for this president, for — for — during this term and will continue to do so. You will see them together on Thursday in Maryland where they will talk about their next announcement on lowering costs for the American people."

The reporter didn't accept that response and pressed further. "So, there’s not a specific policy achievement? It’s a comprehensive whole?"

"I would say it’s a comprehensive whole," she replied. "Her — our accomplishments here — the Biden-Harris accomplishments are the Biden-Harris accomplishments. She’s played a role, whether it is being on the floor of the Senate — right? — getting really important legislations to — to come –to — to pass through — right? — or being in the room with the president on trying to figure out how to move forward strategically with a policy or how to make tough decisions on behalf of the American people. She’s been there. She has been there."

Jean-Pierre has nothing to say when asked what Biden sees as Kamala's "biggest achievement" as Vice President (that's because there isn't any).



"I'm not going to parse out anything from here..." pic.twitter.com/BT3clGq54x — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 12, 2024

Jean-Pierre's failure to name a specific policy achievement from Kamala Harris is really embarrassing, but the way she unambiguously linked Kamala Harris to the entirety of the administration's record is actually a huge problem for the Harris-Walz campaign. It's been obvious that Harris is desperately trying to put some distance between herself and the administration's record and positions on, for example, Israel, the economy, and immigration, yet according to KJP, there's no distance at all between them.

Now, of course, we knew that already, but for KJP to say so is a gift to the Trump campaign.