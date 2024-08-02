We've Got the Receipts: Joe Biden Admitted Kamala Harris Is a DEI Hire

There's been a ton of buzz since Donald Trump's Q&A session with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) at their annual convention on Wednesday, particularly the part when ABC senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott took issue with Republicans dubbing Kamala Harris a "DEI hire."

"Some of your own supporters, including Republicans on Capitol Hill have labeled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first black and Asian woman to serve as Vice President and be on a major party ticket, as a DEI hire," Scott began. "Is that acceptable language to you? And will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it?"

There is just one problem with her question. Joe Biden has admitted that Harris is a DEI hire, and we have the video to prove it.

At the end of May, Biden and Harris appeared together at a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia to kick off “Black Voters for Biden-Harris,” an initiative designed to help bolster support from black voters. It was an important event considering that polls showed that Donald Trump was gaining support from this critical, traditionally Democrat-leaning voting bloc. Here's what he had to say about Harris during the event.

"To me, the values of diversity, equality, inclusion are literally — and this is not kidding — the core strengths of America," Biden declared in a campaign speech at Girard College Philadelphia just a couple of months ago. "That’s why I’m proud to have the most diverse administration in history that taps into the full talents of our country. And it starts at the top with the Vice President."

Biden is just causally talking about Kamala Harris as a DEI hire lol



"Diversity, Equality and Inclusion are literally the core strengths of America. That's why I'm proud to have the most diverse administration in history... it starts at the top with the Vice President" pic.twitter.com/QDetmNHNUI — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 29, 2024

Can you imagine what it was like for Harris to stand there and watch Biden call her a DEI hire? She probably knew she was anyway, but to admit it openly and publicly like that? Ouch!

Of course, Biden treated DEI hires as a good thing and went on to explain how his entire administration is full of DEI hires.

"On Memorial Day, I proudly stood with a black man — the highest order — the first black Secretary of Defense; second black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; black woman heads of military units who are overseeing the most diverse, strongest fighting force in the history of the world," he announced.

The question I have for ABC senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is: "President Joe Biden has labeled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first black and Asian woman to serve as Vice President and to be on a major party ticket, as a DEI hire. Is that acceptable language to you?"

Perhaps the bigger question is why the same people who advocate for DEI policies think calling someone a "DEI hire" is a bad thing, at least when a Republican does it. Biden proudly boasted that Harris was a DEI hire, and if that wasn't scandalous for him to admit, then why aren't the proponents of DEI policies celebrating this fact about Harris?