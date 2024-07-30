Kamala's Running Mate Selection Process Takes a Humiliating Turn

Kamala Harris's search for a running mate has hit yet another snag. Previously, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) took herself out of consideration, and two others have followed suit since dirt dug up on them made them a lot less likely to be picked. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) has been accused of covering up sexual harassment in his office, and then Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has been exposed as the co-founder of a spy balloon company that was partially funded by China. This may not preclude Kamala from selecting either, but it likely hurts both of their chances.

Now, another top contender has taken his name out of consideration: Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.).

According to the New York Times, Cooper "has informed [Harris's] team that he has withdrawn from the vice-presidential sweepstakes, according to two people briefed on the matter."

“I strongly support Vice President Harris’ campaign for President,” Cooper said in a statement. “I know she’s going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket.

Cooper technically had everything Kamala Harris needed in a running mate. He's won two governor's races in the state at the same time Trump won them in presidential races. And as far as his political career is concerned, it would make sense for him to join the ticket, as he's term-limited from seeking the governorship again.

So, what's going on? According to NBC News, Cooper intends to run for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that Cooper was asked to provide information for the vetting process and declined to do so. His team was aware of the potential complication of a state law that might allow the lieutenant governor to take over in the absence of the governor, but his team has given no ground on its interpretation of the law — specifically that as long as the governor is still in communication, the lieutenant governor cannot take over — according to the source.

The report added that "A source directly involved in Harris' search for a running mate said Cooper took himself out of the mix because he wants to run for the Senate in 2026."

Ask yourself the following question: why would Cooper, who is 67 years old, not want to be Kamala's running mate? He'll be 69 when he runs for the Senate, and, if he wins, he'd be 75 while seeking a second term. If that were successful, he'd be 81 when he potentially seeks a third term. Does anyone really believe he would rather be a U.S. Senator into his eighties than get to retire as vice president in his mid to late 70s? Of course he wouldn't.

At the very least, why not take a chance at the vice presidency? The answer is simple. If Cooper ran on the ticket with Kamala and lost, that would hurt his plans to run for the Senate in 2026. North Carolina is a red-leaning swing state, and being saddled with Harris's record and ideology by being her running mate won't help him win that election.

In other words, Cooper likely believes that Harris can't win in November, and he wants a clean slate when he runs for U.S. Senate in 2026.

Make no mistake about it: If he thought she could win, he'd want to be on the ticket.

As PJM's Stephen Kruiser noted in this morning's briefing, "At this point, the DNC may order a few Democrats to draw straws to see who gets to take the hit and tag along with Harris until November."