It Looks Like Biden Is Staying in the Race

I'm seriously getting whiplash with all this talk about whether Biden is dropping out or staying in. For the past day, it sounded like he was all but certain to be dropping out.

Right now? Less so.

For starters, Biden released a statement Friday indicating that he'll be back on the campaign next week.

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone,” Biden said, according to NBC News.

Previous reports indicated that Biden might drop out this weekend. Also, the Biden campaign is firm in its stance that he is staying in the race, dismissing concerns over his poor debate performance in a newly released campaign memo.

“While voters consistently mention President Biden’s age when contacted, our target voters — both re-engagement and true swing voters — are still planning to vote for him, making it clear the debate has not hurt support among the voters who will decide this election,” wrote Dan Kanninen, the campaign's battleground states director.

Kanninen nevertheless conceded that "we have our work cut out for us to win this November" but that Biden is "in it to win it."

“He’s the presumptive nominee, there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee,” Kanninen continued. “It is high past time we stop fighting one another. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who was previously reported to be included in the efforts to oust Biden, appears to have resigned himself to Biden remaining the nominee as well.

"President Biden, as I've said repeatedly, is our nominee," Jeffries told reporters Friday. "He has a tremendous track record of success. He's one of the most accomplished American presidents in our history. And he has the vision, I believe, the ability, the capacity, and the track record to make a case to the American people that will result in us being successful in November."

A fresh report from the New York Times reveals that Kamala Harris is planning to hold a conference call with major Democrat donors Friday afternoon.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address a network of major Democratic donors on short notice Friday afternoon, according to two people invited to the call. Ms. Harris will speak to the group at a time of extraordinary turmoil in the Democratic Party and when many Democrats are hoping that she will become the nominee. It is unclear whether Ms. Harris plans to encourage the restive donor base to calm down or to deliver some other message.

Reid Hoffman, one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, is reportedly one of the key forces behind the call, which is "expected to be with major Democratic donors from a variety of industries, not only those in Mr. Hoffman’s network. But Mr. Hoffman’s invitation to Ms. Harris is notable in part because he has been President Biden’s strongest supporter among major donors. Mr. Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, is the Democratic Party’s most influential donor in Silicon Valley and has led his industry’s political giving."

Jill Biden is also now expected to hold a fundraiser in Europe next week.

Taking all of this into account, it looks like the Biden campaign isn't going anywhere.